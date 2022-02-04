[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For a young musician, there’s no better way to improve on an instrument than by playing with others. That’s why the return of National Youth Orchestras of Scotland’s (NYOS) Training Ensembles in person is so exciting.

This summer, kids aged 8-14 can take part in summer courses in strings (including harp and pedal harp), wind, brass and percussion. All you have to do is get an application in now, before the closing date of Tuesday 22 February.

The advantages of joining a Training Ensemble or youth orchestra

So why is playing an instrument with others as part of an ensemble so important?

Firstly, it’s a rewarding and enjoyable musical experience. Students learn to bring their individual accomplishments together to create something greater than themselves. And playing in person improves listening skills and teaches balance, control and style.

Plus, participants in NYOS Training Ensembles will have a unique chance to learn directly from some of the best professionals and talents in the field. This includes:

Director Roddy Long will be teaching Strings (27–29 July 2022).

will be teaching (27–29 July 2022). Director of Wind course TBC (30 July – 1 August)

Director Steve Cowling will be teaching Brass (2-4 August 2022).

will be teaching (2-4 August 2022). Director Owen Gunnell will teach Percussion (2-4 August 2022).

Applying to NYOS Training Ensembles: what you need to know

It’s a great opportunity for young musicians, but it won’t be around for ever. Applications for the NYOS Training Ensembles close on Tuesday 22 February!

The courses themselves will take place between 27 July and 4 August 2022 at Kilgraston School, Perthshire. The course fees come to £250.

But, NYOS is committed to keeping its work open to all young people so that no-one misses out due to their financial circumstances. That’s why, with thanks to external support, bursaries are available for participants who find it difficult to meet the costs of membership fees. Each case is assessed individually and all applications for financial assistance from NYOS are treated in the strictest confidence.

To find out more or apply online visit National Youth Orchestras of Scotland Training Ensembles before Tuesday 22 February