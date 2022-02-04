Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Train with the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland – applications close soon

February 4, 2022, 9:00 am
Girl playing flute as part of national youth orchestras Scotland applications.

For a young musician, there’s no better way to improve on an instrument than by playing with others. That’s why the return of National Youth Orchestras of Scotland’s (NYOS) Training Ensembles in person is so exciting.

This summer, kids aged 8-14 can take part in summer courses in strings (including harp and pedal harp), wind, brass and percussion. All you have to do is get an application in now, before the closing date of Tuesday 22 February.

The advantages of joining a Training Ensemble or youth orchestra

So why is playing an instrument with others as part of an ensemble so important?

Firstly, it’s a rewarding and enjoyable musical experience. Students learn to bring their individual accomplishments together to create something greater than themselves. And playing in person improves listening skills and teaches balance, control and style.

Plus, participants in NYOS Training Ensembles will have a unique chance to learn directly from some of the best professionals and talents in the field. This includes:

  • Director Roddy Long will be teaching Strings (27–29 July 2022).
  • Director of Wind course TBC (30 July – 1 August)
  • Director Steve Cowling will be teaching Brass (2-4 August 2022).
  • Director Owen Gunnell will teach Percussion (2-4 August 2022).

Applying to NYOS Training Ensembles: what you need to know

Participant in Scotland's national youth orchestra with a cello

It’s a great opportunity for young musicians, but it won’t be around for ever. Applications for the NYOS Training Ensembles close on Tuesday 22 February!

The courses themselves will take place between 27 July and 4 August 2022 at Kilgraston School, Perthshire. The course fees come to £250.

But, NYOS is committed to keeping its work open to all young people so that no-one misses out due to their financial circumstances. That’s why, with thanks to external support, bursaries are available for participants who find it difficult to meet the costs of membership fees. Each case is assessed individually and all applications for financial assistance from NYOS are treated in the strictest confidence.

To find out more or apply online visit National Youth Orchestras of Scotland Training Ensembles before Tuesday 22 February

