Home Entertainment

Farmer-turned-comedian Jim Smith is coming to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
January 31, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: January 31, 2022, 4:43 pm
jim smith aberdeen
Comedian Jim Smith. Photo by Eilidh Robertson.

Fans of livestock and laughs are in for a treat as farmer-turned-comedian Jim Smith will return to Aberdeen with his new show.

Following on from the phenomenal success of his last Back To The Teuchter tour, Perthshire farmer and funnyman Jim will don his checked shirt once again as he returns to Aberdeen’s Music Hall with his new show, The Hills Have Ayes.

Taking to the stage on Saturday October 29 and Sunday October 30, fans can expect to hear his trademark mix of regional accents and impressions.

Jim will also share his tales of Scottish rural life and anecdotes from his personal life, which has seen him get engaged, become a first-time father and continue farming through Covid-19 and Brexit.

Whether you live in the shire or embrace the city life, Jim promises his new show will entertain people from all walks of life.

Posted by Jim Smith on Sunday, 20 October 2019

With sell-out Fringe runs and national tours under his belt, he is now one of Scotland’s biggest comedy stars.

Sharing stories from day-to-day farming life

Still a working farmer, Jim’s unique insight into rural living coupled with his sharp observational humour has allowed him to create hilarious shows from his day-to-day life.

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Mint of Montrose, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be announcing these dates.

“Jim’s return with a new show is just the tonic required as we look forward to laughing together in a room again.

“And who better to get us going than the comedy farmer himself!

“His last tour was a box office phenomenon, so we expect tickets to fly out the door faster than a souped-up Massey Ferguson!”

How to book tickets to see Jim Smith in Aberdeen

Jim Smith will bring his new show, The Hills Have Ayes, to the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Saturday October 29 and Sunday October 30.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday February 3 at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com.

