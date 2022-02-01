Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Deacon Blue singer Ricky Ross to release memoir and kick off new solo tour in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
February 1, 2022, 2:11 pm Updated: February 1, 2022, 3:29 pm
ricky ross aberdeen
Photo by Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock

Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross has announced a new album, his autobiography and a solo tour – which will kick off in Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre.

Following the release of Deacon Blue’s City Of Love album – the band’s most successful album in 25 years – Ricky Ross unveiled his eighth solo album,  titled Short Stories Vol. 2, to be released on August 19.

Having recorded the album at home, it was then augmented with sumptuous strings and brass, alongside contributions from his fellow Deacon Blue cohorts Lorraine McIntosh and Gregor Philp.

Walking Back Home: Deacon Blue singer Ricky Ross to release a memoir and perform in Aberdeen

Together with his album, Ricky will also release his autobiography Walking Back Home.

In his memoir, Ricky revisits his formative years growing up in Dundee, his early forays into music and the beginning, extraordinary success, fall-out, and re-emergence of Deacon Blue.

ricky ross aberdeen
Ricky Ross will kick off his new solo tour in Aberdeen.

The singer writes about the people and places that have meant the most to him, as well as his relationship with faith, politics, and the ever-changing challenges of being a musician.

The album and book will be supported by a tour with Ricky at the piano, playing beautiful venues around the country, presenting songs from across his entire career and sharing stories from his autobiography.

The tour will start on September 20 at the Tivoli, before going on to Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Some stories were too long to become songs

The singer said: “I’ve always been interested in telling stories. Most of the stories have become songs but some stories take a little longer.

“A couple of years ago I started to write down some longer memories which didn’t fit as snugly into verses or choruses. I hope people might enjoy the stories as much as I have enjoyed writing them down.”

deacon blue aberdeen
Deacon Blue will play Aberdeen’s P&J LIve in May.

A limited-edition 12” coloured vinyl version of the album will soon be available to order alongside tickets for the tour.

There will be an exclusive fan pre-sale for 24 hours before the general sale starts at 9am on Friday February 4.

Ricky Ross will play Aberdeen’s The Tivoli Theatre on Tuesday September 20.

In other news, Deacon Blue were supposed to play Aberdeen’s P&J Live on December 18, however, the band decided to postpone their show due to the worsening Covid-19 situation before official restrictions were introduced. The band will now perform their biggest hits at P&J Live on May 6. Tickets can be booked here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal