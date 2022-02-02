Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monsterfest ready to rock out at new Inverness home this Halloween

By Scott Begbie
February 2, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: February 2, 2022, 10:39 am
Monsterfest Inverness
Monsterfest - which boasted The Wildhearts at its last outing in November - is moving to a new venue and new date in Inverness.

Popular Inverness music festival, Monsterfest, is expanding to a new home and suitably spooktacular new date.

The four-day concert, now in its fourth year, will take up residence at Eden Court for Halloween this year, organisers have announced.

Monsterfest will see the venue’s One Touch Theatre transformed into a rock ‘n’ roll arenas ready for guitar-driven bands and music fans who like their decibels high, said festival director Iona Allison.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Monsterfest to the incredible setting of Eden Court,” said Allison.

FM rocked out at Monsterfest in November last year.

Couldn’t be a better time than Halloween for Monsterfest

“It’s a fantastic venue and a hugely important part of the cultural scene in Scotland. Also, there couldn’t be a better time than Halloween for the event to return!”

The line-up for the festival, which will run from Wednesday October 26 to Sunday October 30, will feature an eclectic mix of bands, with influences on styles ranging from Franz Ferdinand to Black Sabbath.

Organisers are also promising some unique performances, prepared especially for Monsterfest fans to enjoy.

Look out for the Monsterfest logo around Inverness during Halloween.

The festival was last staged in November last year at various venues across Inverness. Bands who took part included The Wildhearts and Bad Touch as well as British rockers FM.

The decision to move Monsterfest to a single venue was taken after listening to feedback from audiences at previous festivals.

How to find out more about Monsterfest in Inverness

Monsterfest Inverness
Glaswegian rockers GUN were a previous favourite at Monsterfest.

Fans had said they would like areas to take time out from the music and Eden Court offers a cafe, bar and restaurants where festival-goers can recharge, said organisers, adding they welcomed the challenge of expanding the event.

Monsterfest has grown from its initial format of a two-night festival to a collection of – not just musical – events running for four days.

The line-up for this Halloween will be revealed soon, with tickets then available from Eden Court.

To find out more and watch out for updates visit monsterfest.rocks

