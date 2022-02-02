Monsterfest ready to rock out at new Inverness home this Halloween

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Popular Inverness music festival, Monsterfest, is expanding to a new home and suitably spooktacular new date.

The four-day concert, now in its fourth year, will take up residence at Eden Court for Halloween this year, organisers have announced.

Monsterfest will see the venue’s One Touch Theatre transformed into a rock ‘n’ roll arenas ready for guitar-driven bands and music fans who like their decibels high, said festival director Iona Allison.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Monsterfest to the incredible setting of Eden Court,” said Allison.

Couldn’t be a better time than Halloween for Monsterfest

“It’s a fantastic venue and a hugely important part of the cultural scene in Scotland. Also, there couldn’t be a better time than Halloween for the event to return!”

The line-up for the festival, which will run from Wednesday October 26 to Sunday October 30, will feature an eclectic mix of bands, with influences on styles ranging from Franz Ferdinand to Black Sabbath.

Organisers are also promising some unique performances, prepared especially for Monsterfest fans to enjoy.

The festival was last staged in November last year at various venues across Inverness. Bands who took part included The Wildhearts and Bad Touch as well as British rockers FM.

The decision to move Monsterfest to a single venue was taken after listening to feedback from audiences at previous festivals.

How to find out more about Monsterfest in Inverness

Fans had said they would like areas to take time out from the music and Eden Court offers a cafe, bar and restaurants where festival-goers can recharge, said organisers, adding they welcomed the challenge of expanding the event.

Monsterfest has grown from its initial format of a two-night festival to a collection of – not just musical – events running for four days.

The line-up for this Halloween will be revealed soon, with tickets then available from Eden Court.

To find out more and watch out for updates visit monsterfest.rocks

You might also like…