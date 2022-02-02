The show must go on: Official Queen tribute band reschedules Aberdeen gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

The show must go on: Official Queen tribute band reschedules Aberdeen gig

By Danica Ollerova
February 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
queen tribute band

Queen Extravaganza, the official Queen tribute band produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, has rescheduled its Aberdeen show.

The band, who began touring back in 2012, was meant to perform Queen’s biggest hits for their north-east fans on Wednesday February 16. However, they made the decision to postpone their UK and European tour due to Covid-19 back in January.

Well aware that the “show must go on”, Queen Extravaganza has just announced they would hit the road again in January 2023, travelling to Aberdeen on Sunday February 19.

They’ll be “Under Pressure” to play hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, and Crazy Little Thing Called Love for their north-east fans just over a year later than originally planned.

Performing biggest hits and fan favourites

Queen fans can look forward to seeing the band rock Aberdeen’s Music Hall as the tribute act celebrates more than five decades of the iconic British rock band.

The 90-minute show features more than 20 Queen classics drawn from the band’s extensive catalogue, including songs such as We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, and many other fan favourites.

Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor previously said: “Queen Extravaganza is a show especially designed to allow new fans along with past fans to celebrate Queen’s music at an unforgettable event.

“These guys are incredibly talented with their perfect recreation of our songs. We are proud of our own official tribute band.”

How to book tickets to see official Queen tribute band in Aberdeen

All original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Tickets can also be purchased here.

