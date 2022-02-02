The show must go on: Official Queen tribute band reschedules Aberdeen gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen Extravaganza, the official Queen tribute band produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, has rescheduled its Aberdeen show.

The band, who began touring back in 2012, was meant to perform Queen’s biggest hits for their north-east fans on Wednesday February 16. However, they made the decision to postpone their UK and European tour due to Covid-19 back in January.

Well aware that the “show must go on”, Queen Extravaganza has just announced they would hit the road again in January 2023, travelling to Aberdeen on Sunday February 19.

They’ll be “Under Pressure” to play hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, and Crazy Little Thing Called Love for their north-east fans just over a year later than originally planned.

📢 Queen Extravaganza: Rescheduled UK Dates For 2023#QuEx have announced their rescheduled UK & Ireland dates for 2023 – all original tickets remain valid for the new dates. The rescheduled 2023 dates for European shows will be announced soon.

More here: https://t.co/BAHP4P0rX6 pic.twitter.com/5aIBNXg3pb — Queen Extravaganza (@QueenExtrava) February 1, 2022

Performing biggest hits and fan favourites

Queen fans can look forward to seeing the band rock Aberdeen’s Music Hall as the tribute act celebrates more than five decades of the iconic British rock band.

The 90-minute show features more than 20 Queen classics drawn from the band’s extensive catalogue, including songs such as We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, and many other fan favourites.

Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor previously said: “Queen Extravaganza is a show especially designed to allow new fans along with past fans to celebrate Queen’s music at an unforgettable event.

“These guys are incredibly talented with their perfect recreation of our songs. We are proud of our own official tribute band.”

How to book tickets to see official Queen tribute band in Aberdeen

All original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Tickets can also be purchased here.

You might also like…