Swinging 60s are just groovy for Aberdeen’s AJ in The Great Pottery Throw Down

By Scott Begbie
February 6, 2022, 9:00 pm
Aberdeen potter AJ Simpson competes in 60s week of the Great Pottery Throw Down.
Everything was groovy for Aberdeen creative AJ Simpson who once again thrilled judges in 1960s themed week in The Great Pottery Throw Down.

The 21-year-old was among the seven remaining potters who faced the task of creating two retro vintage vessels to reflect the bold and colourful style of the Swinging 60s in the latest episode that aired on Sunday.

AJ – who won Potter Of The Week last week – told viewers: “It’s going to be tricky to make something made in the modern day but is very much 60s style, especially when you are as young as me and don’t know much about it.”

While AJ might be the youngest contestant in the show, they had a firm grasp on what was expected when judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller said they wanted to see a leopard skin glaze that was so redolent of the era.

AJ’s fears the ‘littlest mistake’ could ruin everything

The Robert Gordon University student created two retro matching vases, throwing spheres and cylinders, decorated with bold primary colours in yellow and red, with a band of the vital leopard skin glaze.

They were concerned about working with the tricky and fluid glaze needed to get effect spot-on for the matching pieces, which AJ dubbed “Opposites Attract”.

AJ putting the finishing touches to one of their bold 60s-style vases in The Great Pottery Throw Down.

“It’s satisfying and it’s really scary,” said AJ. “The littlest mistake and you’ve ruined everything.”

For all their doubts, the end result won applause from Keith and Rich who both said AJ’s efforts were outstanding.

Keith said: “In terms of the 60s aesthetic they are really, really good… that’s fantastic.”

Top designer delighted by AJ’s ‘perfect’ patterned vase

Meanwhile, Rich, who described AJ’s vases as voluptuous and beautiful, added: “I just feel like you’ve hit the nail on the head. You’ve gone for a really simple design and executed it perfectly.”

Not only did AJ win accolades in the main challenge – they also hands-down won the second task, to transform a kitchen utensil jar with a colourful, repeating pattern of the sort that was on everything from plates to pots during the 1960s.

AJ chose a theme of green leaves and orange flowers.

And they looked delighted when guest judge, top designer Orla Kiely, renowned for her bold, repeating patterns, declared AJ’s to be the best in show after calling it “perfect”.

Orla said: “AJ, this looks super cute… congratulations.”

AJ was well-chuffed, telling viewers: “I don’t think it has sunk in. Orla said it was cute, so I was pleased with that.”

The Aberdeen potter has now won the show’s second challenge three times.

What’s next for AJ in The Great Pottery Throw Down?

Despite both Keith and Rich saying AJ had another “fantastic week” they were pipped at the post to Potter Of The Week by fellow contestant Jenny.

The six remaining potters now go on to week seven of the hugely-popular show.

The Great Pottery Throw Down judges, Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones loved AJ’s retro 60s vases.

It’s Wildlife Week next week when the potters will be challenged to hand-build an animal table lamp. And in a first for The Great Pottery Throw Down, the potters can go wild in the second challenge and make anything they want before the judges decide who makes it through to the quarter-final.

You can follow AJ’s journey in The Great Pottery Throw Down at All 4.

