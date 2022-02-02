Bigger and better: Electronic music festival Cultivate to return to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bigger and better: Electronic music festival Cultivate to return to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
February 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 5:11 pm
cultivate aberdeen music festival denis sulta
Denis Sulta is one of the headliners at Cultivate festival.

Electronic music festival Cultivate – tickets for which sold out in 16 minutes last year – will return to Aberdeen in 2022.

Promising to be bigger and better, Cultivate will bring some of the most popular acts in electronic music – including Denis Sulta, Ewan McVicar and The Blessed Madonna – to the Granite City on May 14 and 15.

Cultivate, which first took place in 2018 and returned to Aberdeen in 2021, is organised by Rory Masson who runs RARE Club at The Tunnels and Scott Forrest who is behind Let It Bleed at Unit 51.

Rory said: “We’re really excited about this year’s festival because the acts are bigger and the production is also bigger.

“We learnt lots of things from doing it in 2021. The September festival sold out in 16 minutes – that was amazing.

“We have a strong line-up and a unique venue, so we urge everyone to buy tickets as quickly as possible.”

cultivate aberdeen
Ewan McVicar performing at last year’s Cultivate music festival. Photo by @goingnowhere____ (Instagram)

Aberdeen fans ready to snap up tickets for Cultivate festival

Rory said the response to the line-up reveal was “amazing”.

“The acts that we’ve got are some of the biggest DJs in the world – it’s amazing we’re able to bring them to Aberdeen.

“The majority of them never played in Aberdeen because they didn’t have the opportunity to.”

One of the DJs from this year’s line-up Rory is most excited about is Ewan McVicar.

Rory said: “He’s got the biggest song in dance music right now – Tell Me Something Good.

“We had him playing last September – he was one of the smaller acts and this time he’s headlining. So in the space of a few months he’s gone from supporting to headlining at the festival. He increased in size and popularity that much.

“Tell Me Something Good now has about 25 million streams (on Spotify).

“We’re very excited for him to come up.

“Ross From Friends is also my favourite.”

EDM DJs heading for Aberdeen

Barry Can’t Swim and Dance System have also already been confirmed to play the Aberdeen festival.

“This was phase one of the line-up, more acts for both days will be announced during phase two on Monday February 7,” added Rory who thinks that in addition to enriching Aberdeen’s music scene, Cultivate will also support the local economy.

“The festival is also great for Aberdeen itself,” said the organiser.

“It puts it on the map for electronic music and festivals and people will be coming to Aberdeen and booking hotels, going to restaurants… so I think it’s a great thing for the city.”

The Blessed Madonna is also coming to Aberdeen.

Finding the perfect venue

Finding a right-sized venue in Aberdeen proved difficult, but Cultivate will once again take place at Innoflate.

While hosting an electronic music festival at an inflatable theme park may be unusual, Rory says the Beach Esplanade venue provides an amazing space and it’s big enough for three music stages.

He said: “The festival is at the Innoflate building. We’ve had it twice there before – once in March  2018 and most recently in September 2021.

“In Aberdeen, there’s a lack of mid-size venues – you go from a 1,000 capacity at the Music Hall and Unit 51 to 5,000 – 10,000 capacity at P&J Live. And we were looking at something in the middle – about 3,000 and there’s nowhere for that in Aberdeen, so we decided to build a stage ourselves.

Barry Can’t Swim will play Cultivate on May 14.

“Innoflate has bouncy castles and inflatables inside, but when you roll them up and store them away, it leaves you with a massive room downstairs and they also have a cafe area and an entire upstairs – it means we can have three stages and fit around 3,000 people in there.”

How to book tickets to Cultivate music festival

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday February 3 at www.skiddle.com.

Click here for more information on Cultivate festival.

