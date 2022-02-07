[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

They say never work with animals or children, but when kids are this talented, it would be foolish not to.

Jake Sharp, star of the global hit musical School of Rock, agrees. He says of his younger castmates: “They are so inspiring to a new generation. Lots of them have previously come to see the show and now they’re in it.

“The energy that they bring, the natural energy that young people have, is amazing and it’s a complete pleasure being on stage with them.

“It keeps the show real and raw all the time.”

All you need to know about School of Rock before it arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre for the first time!

Sharp plays renegade music teacher Dewey Finn in the first ever UK and Ireland touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash hit musical, running from 15-19 February at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre!

Based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black, the Olivier Award-winning musical follows wannabe rock star Dewey as he poses as a substitute teacher at the prestigious Horace Green School.

Here, he transforms a diverse bunch of straight-laced students into a brilliant rock band, uncovering their insane talents!

With three fan-favourite musical numbers from the film featured alongside 14 original Lloyd Webber compositions, this will be a show the likes of which His Majesty’s Theatre has never seen before.

From New York, all the way to His Majesty’s Theatre

The musical had its world premiere at the Winter Garden Theatre, New York, in 2015 and was an instant hit, returning the composer to the rock roots of his 1970 smash hit Jesus Christ Superstar.

And like the first Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice collaboration, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1968, School of Rock showcases the skill of young performers – a whopping 42 of them, in fact!

The cast features 19 adults, including four principals, and 12 youngsters rocking out at each performance – with the latter rotating across the tour, hence those 42 children on the roster.

And the young rockers play all their own instruments completely live, highlighting Lloyd Webber’s passion about music in general – and how it enriches youthful souls in particular.

School of Rock is the perfect feel-good show for today

Having previously played Dewey in the West End, Sharp also feels School of Rock is the perfect show for right now.

“It’s completely joyous,” he said. “It’s inclusive, positive and optimistic, which is what we all need after everything we’ve been through recently.”

Tickets for School of Rock in Aberdeen are on sale now and are available from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

Alternatively, you can phone (01224) 641122 or visit the box office at His Majesty’s Theatre or the Music Hall.