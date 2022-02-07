Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hilarity, joy and a class full of talent: School of Rock comes to Aberdeen!

February 7, 2022, 1:36 pm
School of Rock in Aberdeen

They say never work with animals or children, but when kids are this talented, it would be foolish not to.

Jake Sharp, star of the global hit musical School of Rock, agrees. He says of his younger castmates: “They are so inspiring to a new generation. Lots of them have previously come to see the show and now they’re in it.

“The energy that they bring, the natural energy that young people have, is amazing and it’s a complete pleasure being on stage with them.

“It keeps the show real and raw all the time.”

All you need to know about School of Rock before it arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre for the first time!

Sharp plays renegade music teacher Dewey Finn in the first ever UK and Ireland touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash hit musical, running from 15-19 February at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre!

Based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black, the Olivier Award-winning musical follows wannabe rock star Dewey as he poses as a substitute teacher at the prestigious Horace Green School.

Here, he transforms a diverse bunch of straight-laced students into a brilliant rock band, uncovering their insane talents!

With three fan-favourite musical numbers from the film featured alongside 14 original Lloyd Webber compositions, this will be a show the likes of which His Majesty’s Theatre has never seen before.

members of the cast of school of rock - coming to aberdeen

From New York, all the way to His Majesty’s Theatre

The musical had its world premiere at the Winter Garden Theatre, New York, in 2015 and was an instant hit, returning the composer to the rock roots of his 1970 smash hit Jesus Christ Superstar.

And like the first Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice collaboration, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1968, School of Rock showcases the skill of young performers – a whopping 42 of them, in fact!

The cast features 19 adults, including four principals, and 12 youngsters rocking out at each performance – with the latter rotating across the tour, hence those 42 children on the roster.

And the young rockers play all their own instruments completely live, highlighting Lloyd Webber’s passion about music in general – and how it enriches youthful souls in particular.

cast rocking out in school of rock production

School of Rock is the perfect feel-good show for today

Having previously played Dewey in the West End, Sharp also feels School of Rock is the perfect show for right now.

“It’s completely joyous,” he said. “It’s inclusive, positive and optimistic, which is what we all need after everything we’ve been through recently.”

Tickets for School of Rock in Aberdeen are on sale now and are available from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

Alternatively, you can phone (01224) 641122 or visit the box office at His Majesty’s Theatre or the Music Hall.

