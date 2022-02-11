WATCH: Timelapse shows stunning Spectra light sculpture coming TOGETHER

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: Timelapse shows stunning Spectra light sculpture coming TOGETHER

By Scott Begbie
February 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 12:48 pm

The huge Spectra artwork towering over the Castlegate looks like an alien spaceship that landed overnight.

However, TOGETHER wasn’t beamed down from outer space – it was carefully and lovingly built in the heart of the Granite City by the creative team from Lucid Creates.

Work began on this spectacular large-scale installation last Saturday and – as our timelapse video shows – five days later it was ready to burst into glorious life for a Wednesday night preview, before Spectra officially opened on Thursday.

It was a big job – as you can see – from constructing the four towering steer pillars to carefully putting into place the three giant rings.

TOGETHER towers over the Castlegate in Aberdeen as part of Spectra.

The end result – the height of a three-storey building – is one of the biggest attractions of Spectra and has drawn crowds since the festival began.

Designed as a place to bring people back together

Constantly glowing and shifting in colours, the inside of the rings are a constant array of words and phrases – all contributed by local people to reflect their experience of the pandemic and hopes for the future.

Chris Carr, the artist who created TOGETHER with his partner, Helen Swan, said: “We designed this piece as our response to Covid.

“What we strived for was bringing people back together, because we really missed that.

Gaia is a spectacular floating planet Earth in the Sculpture Court of Aberdeen Art Gallery.
“It has different texts and words, different stories from the local area and we hope it creates a space for people to gather and talk about their experiences.”

TOGETHER is just one of the stunning pieces which will be on display in the heart of Aberdeen for Spectra.

Others range from Gaia – a giant floating planet Earth in Aberdeen Art Gallery, with its companion piece, Museum Of The Moon, in the Music Hall – to colourful and musical Trumpet Flowers on Broad Street.

To find our more about the festival, which ends on Sunday, visit spectrafestival.co.uk

