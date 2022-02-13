Two-Minute Masterpiece: The road from Aberdeen to Grand Theft Auto

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It might seem a long road from the grey granite of Aberdeen to the hyper-realism of the global phenomenon Grand Theft Auto – but it is one Lesley Benzies followed.

In this Two-Minute Masterpiece, Jade Flannery, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery And Museums, tells the story of the north-east’s most influential and successful games developer and how his genius changed the world of gaming.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

