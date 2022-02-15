North-east superstar Emeli Sande unveils new album and tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The north-east’s homegrown music superstar, Emeli Sande has announced a new album and a European tour.

Although the Alford-raised singer-songwriter’s new dates won’t see her play Aberdeen, the new release, Let’s Say For Instance is due to drop on Friday May 6.

“I’m so proud of this album and can’t wait to release it,” said Emeli.

“I’ve felt free to express myself more naturally both lyrically and musically in this album and my wish is that it will be an uplifting experience for each listener and that they will get to know me on a much deeper level.”

Her first release on an independent label, Let’s Say For Instance is described as marking a new era of Emeli’s artistry after a decade on stage and on the airwaves.

Emeli Sande’s new album is ‘ode to renewal’

It will explore new territory for her, through shades of classical, disco, nostalgic R&B and more.

The album is also described as Emeli “freeing herself from the expectation of others”.

The singer described it as “an ode to resilience, rebirth, and renewal”.

The album features the current hit single Brighter Days, alongside previous singles Look What You’ve Done and Family.

At the same time as announcing the album, Emeli also unveiled a UK and European Brighter Days Tour.

It will kick off at Glasgow’s Galvinizers Yard on Monday May 16, include a solo piano show at Oran Mor on May 26 as well as gigs in Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and London before moving on Europe, including Paris, Milan and Amsterdam.

How to pre-order Emeli Sande’s new album

Emeli, who went to Alford Academy, is one of Britain’s most successful living songwriters.

Her debut album Our Version of Events, which sold over 5.4 million copies to date, was the biggest selling album in the UK of 2012 and the second biggest selling of 2013.

In 2012, she performed at both the opening and closing ceremonies of the London Olympics and in 2017, Emeli was awarded an MBE for services to music.

You can pre-order Let’s Say For Instance here

