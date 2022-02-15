North-east superstar Emeli Sande unveils new album and tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east superstar Emeli Sande unveils new album and tour

By Scott Begbie
February 15, 2022, 10:57 am Updated: February 15, 2022, 11:50 am
The north-east’s homegrown music superstar, Emeli Sande has announced a new album and a European tour.

Although the Alford-raised singer-songwriter’s new dates won’t see her play Aberdeen, the new release, Let’s Say For Instance is due to drop on Friday May 6.

“I’m so proud of this album and can’t wait to release it,” said Emeli.

“I’ve felt free to express myself more naturally both lyrically and musically in this album and my wish is that it will be an uplifting experience for each listener and that they will get to know me on a much deeper level.”

New album, new era for Emeli Sande.

Her first release on an independent label, Let’s Say For Instance is described as marking a new era of Emeli’s artistry after a decade on stage and on the airwaves.

Emeli Sande’s new album is ‘ode to renewal’

It will explore new territory for her, through shades of classical, disco, nostalgic R&B and more.

The album is also described as Emeli “freeing herself from the expectation of others”.

The singer described it as “an ode to resilience, rebirth, and renewal”.

The album features the current hit single Brighter Days, alongside previous singles Look What You’ve Done and Family.

At the same time as announcing the album, Emeli also unveiled a UK and European Brighter Days Tour.

It will kick off at Glasgow’s Galvinizers Yard on Monday May 16, include a solo piano show at Oran Mor on May 26 as well as gigs in Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and London before moving on Europe, including Paris, Milan and Amsterdam.

Emeli Sande’s album is ready to be pre-ordered.

How to pre-order Emeli Sande’s new album

Emeli, who went to Alford Academy, is one of Britain’s most successful living songwriters.

Her debut album Our Version of Events, which sold over 5.4 million copies to date, was the biggest selling album in the UK of 2012 and the second biggest selling of 2013.

In 2012, she performed at both the opening and closing ceremonies of the London Olympics and in 2017, Emeli was awarded an MBE for services to music.

You can pre-order Let’s Say For Instance here

