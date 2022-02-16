REVIEW: Hilarious Aberdeen audience give comedian Milton Jones a run for his money

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From Jackie and her “bearded” daughter to the bloke at the front who asked “why dogs have black lips”, it’s safe to say that Milton Jones had some competition from the audience in the comedy stakes last night.

Randomness was certainly in the air at the Music Hall as the quirky comedian – renowned for his razor sharp one-liners delivered with a dead pan face – took to the stage for his show ‘Milton Impossible’.

Appearing on stage in all his eccentric glory – playing his decrepit grandad on a zoom call – Milton instantly had the 600 strong audience doubled over with his hilarious pandemic quips: “space is not about social distancing, it’s where we are going to send Boris Johnson when this is all over.”

Milton Impossible

Judging by the laughter quickly filling the Music Hall – shout out to the gentleman sitting behind with the brilliantly infectious laugh – it was clear this was going to be the funniest Tuesday night we’ve all had in a long while.

After warming up the crowd, it was time for the support act Tom Houghton to make his debut appearance on the Granite City comedy circuit.

It’s never an easy gig being the support act but Tom’s ability to make fun of his self-confessed “poshness” went down well with the crowd especially when he revealed that he lives in the Tower of London.

Audience interaction

Houghton said that his father, General Sir Nicholas Houghton, the former head of the British military, was appointed to the constable of the Tower of London and moved into his Tower residence in 2016.

During the pandemic, Tom said he moved in to save on rent.

Joking about the difficulties of getting a pizza delivered to the Tower, he said: “Every time I phone up Domino’s and give my address they say “OK, who are you, Henry VIII.”

Some of the biggest laughs came when Tom started interacting with the audience.

“Can I ask a question,” said a guy in the audience.

“Why do dogs have black lips?”

Waiting for the punchline, Tom quipped: “Oh this isn’t a joke, it’s a genuine question.

“Maybe try Googling it?

“Thank you Aberdeen, you have not disappointed, I knew it was going to be slightly mad.”

Undercover spy

The madness continued when, after a short break, Milton appeared back on stage sporting a fuscia frilly blouse and camouflage combat trousers to reveal the truth about being an international spy.

From eavesdropping on calls between Russia and America and being interrogated by an alien type creature to showing a baffling video of a small teddy bears in a triffle, his weird and wacky skits brought tears of laughter to many in the audience.

“I saw a sheep pole dancing the other day…….in a kebab shop,” said Milton as his brilliant one liners just kept on coming.

Picking up where Tom left off in terms of the audience interaction, Milton cleverly wove in some of the earlier material into his set to hilarious effect.

As with all comedy gigs, it felt like the show was over far too quickly as Milton took his final bow to loud claps and cheers.

Judging by the laughter spilling out onto the Union Street, it’s clear that Milton brought some long overdue laughter up to the Granite City.

And thanks to the brilliant characters in the audience, I’m sure Milton won’t forget Aberdeen any time soon.

