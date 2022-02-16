Aberdeen’s Granite Noir crime writing festival aims for global audience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen’s Granite Noir crime writing festival aims for global audience

By Scott Begbie
February 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 5:04 pm
Granite Noir will live stream events to crime fans around the world.
Granite Noir – Aberdeen’s award-winning crime writing festival – will be live-streaming events around the world even as it welcomes audiences back in person next week.

The move follows the success of last year’s virtual festival, which saw crime fans tune in from 52 countries across the globe, including Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Greece, Canada, Mexico, Bangladesh and the USA.

Aberdeen Performing Arts said continuing live streams – a necessity during the pandemic restrictions – would allow those who can’t attend in person this year to enjoy some of the programme from February 24 to 27.

Janie Spiers, chief executive of APA, said: “We are delighted to be able to make Granite Noir as accessible as possible again.

Jane Spiers with Stuart MacBride, the ambassador for Granite Noir.

People from around the globe can enjoy Granite Noir

“While we’ve been striving to hold the festival in person and bring the live experience to our audiences, the live streams allow those from across the globe who tuned in last year to be a part of the weekend again and enjoy some of the top names in crime fiction from Scotland and overseas.”

Events this year – the sixth Granite Noir – include author talks, workshops, film screenings, games, drama and exhibitions celebrating the very best of Scottish and international authors, held at locations and venues across the Granite City.

Crime fans can listen in to Ann Cleeves online from anywhere in the world as part of Granite Noir.

Online audiences can watch shows beginning on Thursday February 24 at 8pm with The Cutting Room novelist Louise Welsh in The First Cut is the Deepest – Or is it?

Friday’s live streaming features the event Brilliant Women with Ann Cleeves, Lin Anderson and Alex Gray as they talk about their influence in leading the way for women’s voices in crime fiction.

Discover the secrets of life and death with Granite Noir

On Saturday get Closer than Close when the author of My Sister the Serial Killer – Oyinkan Braithwaite – discusses what happens when close relationships are tested to the limit in crime fiction with writers LV Matthews and Lexie Elliot.

Meanwhile, The Power of the Past explores Scotland’s murky history with authors Denise Mina and Jenni Fagan. The day will close with Mysteries of Life and Death with world-renowned forensic anthropologist Professor Dame Sue Black and Professor Andrew Doig on a journey through the changes of life and death over the past 10,000 years.

Dame Sue Black is part of Granite Noir.

Sunday’s online viewing comes from a panel of thrilling Scandinavian writers in Cold Blooded Scandi with award-winning writer Anders de la Motte and authors Kjell Ola Dahl and Silje Ulstein.

Stuart MacBride, Alan Parks and Marion Todd bring us A Sense of Place as they explore their outstanding books and how their detectives have been shaped by the cities in which they are set in.

For more information on Granite Noir visit granitenoir.com

