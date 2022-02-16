Aberdeen’s Granite Noir crime writing festival aims for global audience

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Granite Noir – Aberdeen’s award-winning crime writing festival – will be live-streaming events around the world even as it welcomes audiences back in person next week.

The move follows the success of last year’s virtual festival, which saw crime fans tune in from 52 countries across the globe, including Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Greece, Canada, Mexico, Bangladesh and the USA.

Aberdeen Performing Arts said continuing live streams – a necessity during the pandemic restrictions – would allow those who can’t attend in person this year to enjoy some of the programme from February 24 to 27.

Janie Spiers, chief executive of APA, said: “We are delighted to be able to make Granite Noir as accessible as possible again.

People from around the globe can enjoy Granite Noir

“While we’ve been striving to hold the festival in person and bring the live experience to our audiences, the live streams allow those from across the globe who tuned in last year to be a part of the weekend again and enjoy some of the top names in crime fiction from Scotland and overseas.”

Events this year – the sixth Granite Noir – include author talks, workshops, film screenings, games, drama and exhibitions celebrating the very best of Scottish and international authors, held at locations and venues across the Granite City.

Online audiences can watch shows beginning on Thursday February 24 at 8pm with The Cutting Room novelist Louise Welsh in The First Cut is the Deepest – Or is it?

Friday’s live streaming features the event Brilliant Women with Ann Cleeves, Lin Anderson and Alex Gray as they talk about their influence in leading the way for women’s voices in crime fiction.

Discover the secrets of life and death with Granite Noir

On Saturday get Closer than Close when the author of My Sister the Serial Killer – Oyinkan Braithwaite – discusses what happens when close relationships are tested to the limit in crime fiction with writers LV Matthews and Lexie Elliot.

Meanwhile, The Power of the Past explores Scotland’s murky history with authors Denise Mina and Jenni Fagan. The day will close with Mysteries of Life and Death with world-renowned forensic anthropologist Professor Dame Sue Black and Professor Andrew Doig on a journey through the changes of life and death over the past 10,000 years.

Sunday’s online viewing comes from a panel of thrilling Scandinavian writers in Cold Blooded Scandi with award-winning writer Anders de la Motte and authors Kjell Ola Dahl and Silje Ulstein.

Stuart MacBride, Alan Parks and Marion Todd bring us A Sense of Place as they explore their outstanding books and how their detectives have been shaped by the cities in which they are set in.

For more information on Granite Noir visit granitenoir.com

