Two-Minute Masterpiece: Aberdeenshire author who made it in Hollywood

Did you know that a Strichen-born author co-wrote one of early cinema’s biggest hits – Love – which starred Greta Gabo?

Best known as the author of the best-selling novel Dark Star, Lorna was one of the earliest and most successful female screenwriters in Hollywood.

Here, Hollie Weatherhead, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, tells us more about the north-east star who critiqued famous director Cecil B. DeMille, told him she could do better than him and later became a legend in Hollywood.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

