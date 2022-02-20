Aberdeen’s AJ proves to be a work of art in The Great Pottery Throw Down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen’s AJ proves to be a work of art in The Great Pottery Throw Down

By Scott Begbie
February 20, 2022, 9:00 pm
Photo collage by Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.
Photo collage by Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.

Great Pottery Throw Down contender AJ Simpson proved themselves to be a work of art by producing a stunning, abstract self-sculpture in the show’s quarter-final.

AJ rose to the challenge of not only portraying themselves in ceramic – but also building a sawdust-fired kiln to create the eye-catching piece.

The Gray’s School Of Art graduate won high praise from judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller, who both said the work was “wonderful”.

AJ, one of the five remaining potters in the popular Channel 4 series which aired on Sunday night, called their work Happy Place.

“I was trying to think of when I’m happiest and most content. That’s when I’m out exploring new places. So it’s based on rocks I found when was out and about exploring,” they said.

Happy Place showed AJ’s connection to the earth and pottery

“It’s kind of the concept of becoming part of the environment as well, and observing the environment around you.”

Happy Place depicted AJ in abstract, holding rocks to represent change and growth, with one hand around a knee to depict security and the other hand on the ground to show their connection to the earth and the pottery they create.

AJ looks chuffed with their self-sculpture, Happy Place.

The 21-year-old – the youngest contestant in the show – then draped combustibles ranging from seaweed to orange peel to create intense colours when fired in the kiln.

They and the other potters had to hand-build the brick kilns themselves, before firing their pieces.

As the flames rose on their kiln, AJ said: “It does feel a bit weird burning an effigy of myself.”

AJ feeling the pressure after two Potter Of The Week wins

AJ has been Potter Of The Week twice before and was asked by Great Pottery Throw Down host Siobhan McSweeney if they were feeling the pressure.

“I think so, there’s an expectation of something spectacular. The pressure is on,” said AJ.

Fiery stuff… AJ with their fiery kiln.

Happy Place won high praise from both Keith and Rich.

“It’s incredibly well constructed. It’s of a definite style, almost like a brutalist sculpture,” said Keith. “The other thing that sticks out for me is this head. It is just wonderful, you can tell it is you and I love it.”

Rich told AJ: “It is abstract and yet very human and very, very you. It works so well.”

How did AJ get on in The Great Pottery Throw Down?

However, AJ was pipped to Potter Of The Week by fellow contestant Christine whose moving sculpture, Strength, based on her battle with breast cancer, left the judges and other contestants in tears.

But AJ found success, yet again, in the show’s second challenge, when the potters were asked to produce as many candlesticks as they could in 15 minutes, all equal in size, shape and style.

“That’s my fourth-second challenge win in a row… which is insane”, said AJ.

AJ made it safely through to next week’s semi-final, when the remaining four potters will be competing in Bathroom Week. The challenge will be to create fully-functional urinals to see who will be flush with success and make it to the final.

You can follow see AJ in The Great Pottery Throw Down on All 4.

AJ's journey on the Great Pottery Throw Down

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]