Harry Potter star to bring magic to Aberdeen Comic Con

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Williams – best known for playing Arthur Weasley in Harry Potter – will be travelling to Aberdeen Comic Con to greet his Scottish fans and answer any questions they may have about the franchise.

Mark, who also starred in The Fast Show and portrayed Horace in the 1996 adaptation of 101 Dalmatians, has just been confirmed to appear at the north-east event.

Andy Kleek, CEO and founder of Monopoly Events, which stages Comic Con, previously said that “Aberdeen will see the biggest line-up it’s ever seen”.

The north-east version of Comic Con Scotland will be at P&J Live on March 12 and 13.

Michael Malarkey, who is best known for playing the role of Enzo in TV series The Vampire Diaries, as well as Ross Marquand, who played Aaron on The Walking Dead and also portrayed Red Skull in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, have already been confirmed to appear at the Comic Con.

Harry Potter star among actors confirmed for Aberdeen Comic Con

The event will also boast movie and TV props, cosplay competitions, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, previously told us: “Comic Con is shaping up to be an incredible event, with some iconic guest stars lined up from massive film and TV franchises past and present.

“There are many more still to be announced, so we can’t wait to see who else they have in store.

“Add in TV props, cosplay, gaming, anime and merchandise on top and it offers an all-round pop culture experience.

“There’s been a huge demand for a larger-scale comic con in the region and we are so pleased to be the venue of choice to deliver it.”

How to buy tickets for Comic Con (North East)

Tickets for Comic Con (North East) – which will be held at P&J Live on March 12 and 13 – are still available and can be purchased here.

You might also like…