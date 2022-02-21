Harry Potter star to bring magic to Aberdeen Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Harry Potter star to bring magic to Aberdeen Comic Con

By Danica Ollerova
February 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 21, 2022, 11:53 am
harry potter aberdeen comic con

Mark Williams – best known for playing Arthur Weasley in Harry Potter – will be travelling to Aberdeen Comic Con to greet his Scottish fans and answer any questions they may have about the franchise.

Mark, who also starred in The Fast Show and portrayed Horace in the 1996 adaptation of 101 Dalmatians, has just been confirmed to appear at the north-east event.

Andy Kleek, CEO and founder of Monopoly Events, which stages Comic Con, previously said that “Aberdeen will see the biggest line-up it’s ever seen”.

The north-east version of Comic Con Scotland will be at P&J Live on March 12 and 13.

Michael Malarkey, who is best known for playing the role of Enzo in TV series The Vampire Diaries, as well as Ross Marquand, who played Aaron on The Walking Dead and also portrayed Red Skull in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, have already been confirmed to appear at the Comic Con.

Harry Potter star among actors confirmed for Aberdeen Comic Con

The event will also boast movie and TV props, cosplay competitions, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, previously told us: “Comic Con is shaping up to be an incredible event, with some iconic guest stars lined up from massive film and TV franchises past and present.

“There are many more still to be announced, so we can’t wait to see who else they have in store.

“Add in TV props, cosplay, gaming, anime and merchandise on top and it offers an all-round pop culture experience.

“There’s been a huge demand for a larger-scale comic con in the region and we are so pleased to be the venue of choice to deliver it.”

How to buy tickets for Comic Con (North East)

Tickets for Comic Con (North East) – which will be held at P&J Live on March 12 and 13 – are still available and can be purchased here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]