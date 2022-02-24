Witch Hunt: Granite Noir play tells story of those prosecuted for witchcraft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Witch Hunt: Granite Noir play tells story of those prosecuted for witchcraft

By Danica Ollerova
February 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 8:57 am
witch hunt granite noir
Ten Feet Tall theatre company and the cast of Witch Hunt rehearsing their Granite Noir production at The Kirk of St Nicholas. All photos by Kenny Elrick.

An Aberdeen theatre company has found the perfect location to tell the story of the last person executed for witchcraft in the UK: The Kirk of St Nicholas, which used to be a witch prison in the 1500s.

Ten Feet Tall’s theatre production Witch Hunt – specially commissioned for Aberdeen crime-writing festival Granite Noir – will centre on Janet Horne who was executed in Dornoch in 1727.

The new dramatised performance features excerpts from The Last Witch, a haunting script by Aberdeen playwright Rona Munro.

The show’s director Cameron Mowat said: “Instead of giving a history lesson, we wanted to use drama and acting to move and really involve people in the story.

“Janet was a widowed woman whose daughter had a physical disability. The real story slightly differs from Rona Munro’s play. Rona’s story encompasses the witch hunts and the culture on a wider scale.

Ten Feet Tall’s theatre production Witch Hunt is part of crime-writing festival Granite Noir.

“There was very much a class system where people were picked up and profiled.

“Also, 85% (approximately) of the people who were prosecuted for witchcraft were women.

“It was as much about the sexualisation of women as the fear that they were meddling with otherworldly spirits.”

The Kirk of St Nicholas as background character in Witch Hunt

Ten Feet Tall theatre company likes to utilise unusual venues to help tell their stories – with some of the buildings even becoming characters in their tales. And Aberdeen’s Kirk of St Nicholas was considered the perfect location to play a supporting role in Witch Hunt.

The show's director Cameron Mowat.
The show's director Cameron Mowat.

Cameron said: “In the vault, we were shown this tiny iron ring (which was used to chain those convicted of witchcraft before they were executed) and that alone is enough evidence to make a strong statement about our dark past and our association with witchcraft.”

While most people associate witchcraft with the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts, Cameron tells us that those who’ve done a bit more research into witchcraft know that “Scotland far outweighs America” when it comes to the number of witches prosecuted.

He said: “About 2,500 people were executed in Scotland for witchcraft – compared to about 200 in Salem.”

According to an interactive map created by researchers at Edinburgh University in 2019, more than 3,000 Scottish women were accused of being witches in the 16th and 17th centuries.

The Witch Hunt production will also mark Ten Feet Tall’s return to live theatre post-coronavirus lockdowns.

“It’s exciting for us to get in front of an audience and for it to be in such a magical space,” said Cameron.

“The building has a lot of character so it feels all the more important to share this story and the city’s connection to witchcraft.”

Witch Hunt runs from Friday February 25 to Sunday February 27 at The Kirk of St Nicholas.

Cameron is thrilled Witch Hunt is part of the Granite Noir festival which runs from today (Thursday February 24) until Sunday February 27.

He said: “Granite Noir is amazing in terms of the variety that they have over the space of a few days. It kind of takes over the city and champions crime-writing, fiction and it shines a light on the city like all the festivals – including Spectra.

“It’s really exciting and thrilling to know there is an appetite for live theatre but also for wanting to learn more about local stories.”

Witch Hunt runs from Friday February 25 to Sunday February 27 at The Kirk of St Nicholas. All performances are now sold out.

