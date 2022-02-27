Two-Minute Masterpiece: Find out more about fishwives of the north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Known for their incomparable strength and resilience, the fishwives’ contribution proved invaluable to local fishing communities.

Here, Rebecca Stephen Kendle, museum assistant with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums, tells us more about the fishwives of the north-east and how one could easily tell which village they where were from.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

