Aberdeen creative AJ flushes with success as they make it to The Great Pottery Throw Down final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Great Pottery Throw Down contender AJ Simpson was flushing with success when their unique urinal design helped them get to the show’s final.

AJ, one of the four remaining potters in the popular Channel 4 series which aired on Sunday night, won over the show’s judges – Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones – with their ‘A Pee in the Knight’ design.

Inspired by AJ’s love of history, their urinal – sculpted in the shape of a knight’s helmet – was described as “bold”, “absolutely brilliant” and “packed with character”.

Completed with a visor, rivets, and a bright red feather, their design stood victorious in the semi-final battle – AJ was named the Potter of the Week.

They said: “I’m going into the final. I’m so pleased. I’m so excited. It’s going to be so fun. I’m going to go big for the final.”

Look at the detail on that helmet 👏 AJ's bold, striking and well-constructed urinal has scored them a Potter of the Week hat-trick! #potterythrowdown pic.twitter.com/wecTTDm057 — The Great Pottery Throw Down (@PotteryThrow) February 27, 2022

Creating functioning urinals

For Bathroom Week, the four remaining potters were tasked with making a functioning urinal.

Judge Rich explained they were looking for exclusive, one-off designs – “the kind of statement piece you’d expect to find in a bar or restaurant or even a garden centre”.

In what was described as a “challenge more than worthy of a semi-final”, potters were given a drain plug and a flush mechanism so that their final design could be tested.

At the start of the semi-final, the Robert Gordon University graduate confessed to being a little nervous.

They told presenter Siobhán McSweeney: “I’m feeling excited but it’s also kind of scary – stakes are a lot higher.

“This is one of your last chances to impress the judges. It’s gonna be tough competition.”

AJ was inspired by medieval times

Travelling back in time, they decided to take their inspiration from museums and what looked “urinal-like”.

“I saw a picture of a knight’s helmet and thought ‘it’s perfect’,” said the Aberdeen creative.

“I think the stuff from the medieval era is really quite beautiful. I’m a total nerd!”

Rich agreed that it was a good choice and said: “In lots of ways, it’s quite a sensible form because by their very nature the structural integrity is all there in the helmet – designed not to crumble and fall to bits.”

AJ said that while they were “really pleased” with the shape of their urinal, they recognised things could still “go majorly wrong” in the kiln.

‘Super cool’ design wins over judges

But the youngest contestant didn’t have to be worried – they only had to fill in a few cracks – none of which were in the bottom bowl.

Just look at that perfect join! #potterythrowdown pic.twitter.com/yVvX8edYQi — The Great Pottery Throw Down (@PotteryThrow) February 27, 2022

Keith said: “It’s a really really bold, but in some ways simple design. And you can tell what it is from 20 paces away.

“I think it’s absolutely brilliant. It’s a really bold, simple and well-built design.”

Rich added: “It’s super super cool. It’s just so bold, I love the feather against the back. You’ve got a really simple colour palette but it’s got such visual impact.

“I could completely see this in a museum or a theme park. It’s just packed with character. Well done AJ.”

How did AJ get on in The Great Pottery Throw Down?

Not only were the potters asked to recreate one iconic Wedgewood Jasperware ornament in the second challenge, but they were also tasked with creating a more contemporary design for their second vase.

The challenge was judged blind, meaning the two judges and a special guest from china and porcelain manufacturer Wedgewood were not present while the four contestants were working on their vases.

While there were slight gaps in AJ’s classic design and some parts were said to be “wonky”, the judges praised their application on the more contemporary vase and said it was “absolutely fantastic”.

Sadly, that wasn’t enough for AJ to win the second challenge and they came in third.

However, AJ made it safely through to next week’s final, when the remaining three potters will be asked to make a totem sculpture that tells their story. Will AJ be crowned the winner? Don’t miss next week’s episode (Sunday March 6) to find out.

You can follow AJ’s journey in The Great Pottery Throw Down at All 4.