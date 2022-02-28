Gallery: Thrilling atmosphere at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From specially-commissioned plays and a James Bond-inspired cocktail night to author talks and art exhibitions, crime-writing festival Granite Noir thrilled Aberdeen audiences with a wide range of events.

The festival, which took place from Thursday February 24 to Sunday February 27, brought criminally good fun to the Granite City.

Louise Welsh, Ann Cleeves, and Denise Mina were among the big names in crime fiction that travelled to Aberdeen to tell eager audiences about their novels.

Granite Noir enjoyed an attendance of almost 7,000, together with an additional 3,000 visits to the Grit in the Granite exhibition at the Music Hall and The Lemon Tree.

Check out our gallery below to see if you can spot yourself or your friends.

Cocktails – Shaken Not Stirred @ Music Hall

Dr Kathryn Harkup followed her sold-out 2020 Poisoned Cocktail workshop with a look at the reality behind the silly, and not so silly, ways to die in the world of 007.

The Grit in the Granite @ The Lemon Tree and Music Hall

Drawn from original records in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives, the exhibition showcased photographs, documents and maps to highlight the darker side of Victorian Aberdeen as the city experienced expansion and prosperity.

City archivist Phil Astley and Dr Dee Hoole, Hon Research Fellow at Aberdeen University, gave an accompanying talk about Grace McIntosh, who made her first court appearance in 1838 aged just 11.

The popular festival was produced by Aberdeen Performing Arts on behalf of partners Belmont Filmhouse, Aberdeen City Libraries and Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire Archives.

More arts and entertainment news…