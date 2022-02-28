Gallery: Thrilling atmosphere at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Gallery: Thrilling atmosphere at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

By Danica Ollerova
February 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 28, 2022, 11:49 am
Photo collage by Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.

From specially-commissioned plays and a James Bond-inspired cocktail night to author talks and art exhibitions, crime-writing festival Granite Noir thrilled Aberdeen audiences with a wide range of events.

The festival, which took place from Thursday February 24 to Sunday February 27, brought criminally good fun to the Granite City.

Louise Welsh, Ann Cleeves, and Denise Mina were among the big names in crime fiction that travelled to Aberdeen to tell eager audiences about their novels.

Granite Noir enjoyed an attendance of almost 7,000, together with an additional 3,000 visits to the Grit in the Granite exhibition at the Music Hall and The Lemon Tree.

Check out our gallery below to see if you can spot yourself or your friends.

Cocktails – Shaken Not Stirred @ Music Hall 

Dr Kathryn Harkup followed her sold-out 2020 Poisoned Cocktail workshop with a look at the reality behind the silly, and not so silly, ways to die in the world of 007.

Granite Noir in pictures: Dr Kathryn Harkup at her sold-out event.
Tasty cocktails were served at the Music Hall.
James Bon fans enjoying 007-inspired drinks.
Dr Kathryn Harkup preparing deliciously dangerous cocktails.
One of the drinks that was served at the popular Granite Noir event.

Granite Noir festival brought criminally good fun to Aberdeen

The Grit in the Granite @ The Lemon Tree and Music Hall

Drawn from original records in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives, the exhibition showcased photographs, documents and maps to highlight the darker side of Victorian Aberdeen as the city experienced expansion and prosperity.

City archivist Phil Astley and Dr Dee Hoole, Hon Research Fellow at Aberdeen University, gave an accompanying talk about Grace McIntosh, who made her first court appearance in 1838 aged just 11.

Granite Noir in pictures: City archivist Phil Astley and Dr Dee Hoole presented the event.
Did you attend the Granite Noir talk?
The talk centred on Grace McIntosh from Victorian Aberdeen.
Many Aberdonians attended the talk about Grace McIntosh, who made her first court appearance in 1838 aged just 11.

The popular festival was produced by Aberdeen Performing Arts on behalf of partners Belmont Filmhouse, Aberdeen City Libraries and Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire Archives.

