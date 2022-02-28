Come On Eileen: Aberdeen’s Eileen Pike to compete in BBC Two’s Rock Till We Drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Come On Eileen: Aberdeen’s Eileen Pike to compete in BBC Two’s Rock Till We Drop

By Danica Ollerova
February 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 28, 2022, 5:03 pm
Eileen Pike in Rock Till We Drop.
Eileen Pike in Rock Till We Drop. Photo credit: Amelia Jones for BBC Two.

Aberdeen’s Eileen Pike – an 81-year-old retired teacher – can’t wait for her friends and family to see her perform in the new BBC Two series Rock Till We Drop.

The four-part show – which premieres tomorrow (Tuesday March 1) – follows Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and award-winning grime artist Lady Leshurr as they each attempt to form a band good enough to perform at the iconic Isle of Wight Festival. But there’s a twist – all of the musicians must be over 64.

And relentlessly upbeat Eileen – who was awarded the British Empire Medal for her services to music and musical education in 2018 – is one of the show’s stars and part of Martin Kemp’s band.

“It was all quite incidental,” said Eileen when we asked her why she decided to audition for the new series.

“My family have a habit of – shall I say – giving me a challenge. One morning, my daughter (Laura) said that BBC were going to be in touch and that they wanted to talk to me.

“I said ‘Why?’ and she said there was something on Facebook about elderly musicians who were going to be in a rock band. She said she filled in the form and sent it in on my behalf.”

Eileen Pike in Rock Till We Drop.
Eileen Pike in Rock Till We Drop. Photo by Amelia Jones for BBC2.

And after Martin Kemp got in touch, Eileen – who lives in Rosemount – only had about a week to get ready for filming.

“I take each day at a time and it was a challenge – but I quite like a challenge,” said Eileen who plays the keyboard and also sings.

Rock Till We Drop helps Eileen Pike bring her mojo back

The musician, who only stopped teaching two years ago, said the show helped her bring her mojo back.

“I was blessed with very good health but last year was quite a difficult year for me because I had an operation. Other than having my children that was the first time that I had been in the hospital.

“This came about a few months after my operation and I thought this would give me my mojo back and it would give me my confidence back. And it did.”

Rock Till We Drop mentors Martin Kemp and Lady Leshurr.

Eileen, who also taught music in various north-east schools, said the filming was “just lovely”.

“The team from the production company was so good – we had so many people looking after us. They made sure we were well hydrated, well fed and well looked after.

“It was lovely to get to know the other guys in the band. I ended up being the only lady in the band – but that’s not a problem. We got to know each other’s families and I really felt we were part of a good team.

“We’re still in touch – we’re very good friends.”

Performing at the iconic Isle of Wright Festival

Eileen, who has never been to a festival before, said performing at the Isle of Wright Festival was “amazing”.

“It was an amazing experience – there were 70,000 people there.

“I gather it was a competition but the competition really wasn’t important to us – we never really talked about it. What we were trying to focus on was gelling together as a band.

“And Martin was a superb mentor – he talked to each one of us, he gave us advice.”

Both mentors also called in help from musical director friends as well as renowned stage performers including X Factor finalist Fleur East, soul singer Mica Paris, and the Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins, to help Eileen and other musicians prepare for the festival.

Eileen, who only stopped teaching two years ago, was delighted her daughter was able to come see her perform at the festival.

She said: “My daughter came to the festival. My son Craig didn’t because he was involved in the Aberdeen Student Show at HMT.”

25 years of performing for the royal family

In addition to playing the Isle of Wight Festival, another highlight of Eileen’s music career would have to be performing for the royal family for 25 years at their annual ball.

Over the years she has met the Queen Mother, the Queen and the late Princess Diana.

Eileen said: “I played every year for the Ghillies’ Ball at the Balmoral Castle. It was such an honor and such a delight. On one occasion, we were able to meet them. I have some wonderful memories of that.”

Rock Till We Drop premieres at 9pm on Tuesday March 1 on BBC Two.

