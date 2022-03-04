All you need to know about L.O.L. Surprise! – first UK family show to use holograms coming to P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new immersive L.O.L. Surprise! event – the first UK family show to use holograms – is heading for Aberdeen’s P&J Live with some of the country’s favourite dolls.

From what to expect to how to get to the venue, here’s everything you need to know about the family show on Saturday March 5.

What is L.O.L. Surprise!?

A toy and children’s entertainment industry phenomenon, L.O.L. Surprise! became a hit after launching in 2016. The dolls’ celebrity fans include Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and many others.

In a world where babies run everything, L.O.L (Lil Outrageous Littles) are said to be “collectable mini baby dolls with attitude and a lot of fun surprises to discover”.

What can you expect from the P&J Live event and when does it take place?

L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party will feature fan-favourite and best-selling characters Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Swag and Neonlicious from the craze that has swept the country.

Coming to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday March 5 with outrageous choreography, elaborate sets, glittering costumes and brand-new music, the show will be a concert-come-dance party for the whole family to enjoy.

Samantha Wilson, marketing director for L.O.L. Surprise! UK™ said: “It’s going to be a show like no other, with bubbles, projections, confetti and even holograms. We can’t wait to see our fans interacting and dancing with their favourite dolls. We have no doubt it will be a moment they’ll never forget.”

The box office opens at noon at the 90-minute show is set to start at 2pm.

Does the show have a positive message for young children?

Yes. The show follows Mallory as she gets ready for the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party but doesn’t know what to wear. However, the L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are there to help her realise – through show-stopping numbers that will have families on their feet and dancing – that all that matters is being you and having fun.

Along the way, Mallory and the dolls are joined by singing life-size holograms of L.O.L. Surprise! Remix O.M.G. Fashion Dolls! Kitty K, Lonestar, Pop B.B. and Honeylicious, leaving the audience thrilled from start to finish.

Audiences will have a chance to sing along to L.O.L.’s newest hits in this concert-style ride made for the entire family.

How do I get to P&J Live?

On foot

P&J Live is only a 15-minute walk from both Aberdeen International Airport and Dyce Train Station.

Bus

Stagecoach Jet Service 727: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.

First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Bicycle

Extensive bicycle parking is available in both the surface and sub-t car parks free of charge.

Car + parking

Attendees can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Drop-off + pick up

A drop-off and pick-up point is situated beside the taxi rank. Please note that the maximum stay is 30 minutes.

Taxi

There is a taxi pick-up and drop-off point located on the P&J Live site, as well as a dedicated taxi rank which is in operation during major events.

Will I be able to buy any refreshments?

Yes, all P&J Live bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation. Please note that P&J Live is a cashless venue.

How do I book tickets?

L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party is at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday March 5. Tickets are still available and can be booked here.

More arts and entertainment news…