All you need to know about L.O.L. Surprise! – first UK family show to use holograms coming to P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

All you need to know about L.O.L. Surprise! – first UK family show to use holograms coming to P&J Live

By Danica Ollerova
March 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 5:37 pm
L.O.L. Surprise!

A new immersive L.O.L. Surprise! event – the first UK family show to use holograms – is heading for Aberdeen’s P&J Live with some of the country’s favourite dolls.

From what to expect to how to get to the venue, here’s everything you need to know about the family show on Saturday March 5.

What is L.O.L. Surprise!?

A toy and children’s entertainment industry phenomenon, L.O.L. Surprise! became a hit after launching in 2016. The dolls’ celebrity fans include Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and many others.

In a world where babies run everything, L.O.L (Lil Outrageous Littles) are said to be “collectable mini baby dolls with attitude and a lot of fun surprises to discover”.

L.O.L Surprise VIP Party will take to the stage of P&J Live.

What can you expect from the P&J Live event and when does it take place?

L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party will feature fan-favourite and best-selling characters Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Swag and Neonlicious from the craze that has swept the country.

Coming to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday March 5 with outrageous choreography, elaborate sets, glittering costumes and brand-new music, the show will be a concert-come-dance party for the whole family to enjoy.

L.O.L. Surprise!
A new immersive L.O.L. Surprise! performance is heading for P&J Live.

Samantha Wilson, marketing director for L.O.L. Surprise! UK™ said: “It’s going to be a show like no other, with bubbles, projections, confetti and even holograms. We can’t wait to see our fans interacting and dancing with their favourite dolls. We have no doubt it will be a moment they’ll never forget.”

The box office opens at noon at the 90-minute show is set to start at 2pm.

Does the show have a positive message for young children?

Yes. The show follows Mallory as she gets ready for the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party but doesn’t know what to wear. However, the L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are there to help her realise – through show-stopping numbers that will have families on their feet and dancing – that all that matters is being you and having fun.

Along the way, Mallory and the dolls are joined by singing life-size holograms of L.O.L. Surprise! Remix O.M.G. Fashion Dolls! Kitty K, Lonestar, Pop B.B. and Honeylicious, leaving the audience thrilled from start to finish.

Audiences will have a chance to sing along to L.O.L.’s newest hits in this concert-style ride made for the entire family.

How do I get to P&J Live?

On foot

P&J Live is only a 15-minute walk from both Aberdeen International Airport and Dyce Train Station.

Bus

Stagecoach Jet Service 727: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.

First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Bicycle

Extensive bicycle parking is available in both the surface and sub-t car parks free of charge.

L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party is at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday March 5.

Car + parking

Attendees can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Drop-off + pick up

A drop-off and pick-up point is situated beside the taxi rank. Please note that the maximum stay is 30 minutes.

Taxi

There is a taxi pick-up and drop-off point located on the P&J Live site, as well as a dedicated taxi rank which is in operation during major events.

Party time with L.O.L Surprise at P&J Live. Picture.

Will I be able to buy any refreshments?

Yes, all P&J Live bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation. Please note that P&J Live is a cashless venue.

How do I book tickets?

L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party is at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday March 5. Tickets are still available and can be booked here.

More arts and entertainment news…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]