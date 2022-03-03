Top Welsh arts boss unveiled as new chief for Aberdeen Performing Arts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new boss of Aberdeen Performing Arts has been named as Andy Eagle – currently the head of one of the most prestigious arts venues in Wales.

He will be taking over the top job at APA – which runs His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and The Lemon Tree from current chief executive Jane Spiers who is stepping down after 10 years.

Andy, who will take up his new post in August, is currently chief executive officer at Chapter Arts Centre in Cardiff, and has more than 20 years’ experience working in professional and community arts in Wales.

He said: “I feel enormously privileged to have been appointed to join the Aberdeen Performing Arts team. I am so impressed by the dynamic programme of events, festivals, venues and engagement across the city.

“I am looking forward to meeting all of the Aberdeen Performing Arts team, city officials, stakeholders and audiences who are all invested in the continued success of Aberdeen Performing Arts, the city and region.”

Andy paid tribute to Jane and the leadership team and board for successfully steering APA through the pandemic, adding “I am confident we can move forward together with great optimism.”

Outgoing chief executive Jane Spiers extended her warmest congratulations to her successor.

She said: “I have no doubt (he) will lead this wonderful organisation brilliantly towards delivering our shared ambitions for the arts in Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland. I look forward to seeing all that the future brings for Andy and the team.”

Strong foundations to build on for city arts organisation

Jane, who will leave in June, also said it was a joy and privilege to lead APA and spoke of her pride in what the team had achieved in her 10 years at the helm.

Under her leadership, APA delivered the £10 million Music Hall redevelopment and introduced three new festivals to the city – Granite Noir Book Festival, True North Music Festival and Light the Blue youth arts festival.

She also oversaw the expansion and diversification of work on all stages, deepened engagement with communities, and established Freshly Squeezed Productions to commission and produce work in the north-east.

The appointment of Andy was also welcomed by Craig Pike, chair of the APA board, who said he was thrilled.

“We are confident that his vision and extensive experience in the arts sector will allow us to continue to grow from the strong foundations that Jane Spiers has built during her time leading the team,” said Craig.

Tributes paid to outgoing APA boss Jane Spiers

While welcoming Andy to the Granite City from Chapter in Cardiff, Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson Councillor Marie Boulton paid tribute to Jane and her strong influence in shaping the city’s cultural development.

She said: “Jane Spiers has demonstrated inspirational leadership of Aberdeen Performing Arts, never more so than over the last two years where her sheer determination and dedication to safeguard jobs and navigate the team through the storm of Covid has seen the Music Hall, Lemon Tree and HMT reopen with exciting programmes to eager audiences.”