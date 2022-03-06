REVIEW: Family show ‘L.O.L. Surprise VIP Party’ lives up to its name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment

REVIEW: Family show 'L.O.L. Surprise VIP Party' lives up to its name

By Lindsay Bruce
March 6, 2022, 6:00 am
L.O.L Surprise VIP Party at P&J Live.
L.O.L Surprise VIP Party at P&J Live.

Confession: I’ve been to see Steps live, and still hold to the sage wisdom: ‘There aint no party like an S Club party!”

So it’s fair to say I love me some cheesy pop and the dance moves that go with it.

An opportunity then, to fill a Saturday afternoon with my six-year-old little lady in tow, at P&J Live for the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party was too good to miss.

Billed as a family production with show-stopping numbers that will have everyone on their feet, the two 45-minute halves lived up to the hype.

Was it an L.O.L. Surprise?

With only the L.O.L. Surprise magazine as a frame of reference (which little miss loves, by the way), and a few YouTube clips of what may feature, it exceeded my expectations on a few fronts.

We were wowed by the girl band-esque choreography, host Jessie’s Disney princess tones and one of the main characters, Swag, spitting some rhymes.

Swag, one of the L.O.L. characters, who rapped as part of the show.

In truth I’m too old to even write those words.

The show features all the Lil Outrageous Littles favourites including Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Swag and Neonlicious and was non-stop singing and dancing from the second we got there.

Using hologram technology and the cast dancing in the aisles, I think the sometimes overused ‘immersive’ accurately sums up the feel of the show.

Positive vibes

Now, as a woman, I will say this: I’m not massively thrilled by anything that encourages young girls to obsess with fashion or clothing.

These characters, loved the world over by the likes of Cardi B and Kim Kardashian, pivot around style, sassiness and fun.

Indeed, this show tells the tale of fan favourite Mallory getting ready for the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party but she doesn’t know what to wear.

Mallory, fan favourite of L.O.L. Surprise pictured before her makeover.
Mallory – before her L.O.L. Surprise makeover.

Helped, of course, by her trusty L.O.L. doll mates all is well in the end. I’m confident that wasn’t a spoiler. But lines like ‘what’s inside you really counts’ and ‘nobody is perfect all the time’ do help to turn this into something more positive.

Aided too by a karaoke L.O.L. version of One Direction’s You Don’t Know You’re Beautiful, I’m confident the positive messaging outweighs anything worrisome.

Body confident messaging

However, perhaps the biggest surprise for me was what they didn’t say.

Or rather what the cast choice told the L.O.L.-obsessed youngsters absorbing every second.

A brilliant mix of talented females – and one guy who mixed dancing with some nifty camera work – the ensemble featured incredible diversity.

One of the cast of L.O.L. Surprise during the production.
The high energy L.O.L. Surprise show with a diverse cast of singers and dancers.

Despite the characters normally having an homogenised American twang, Scottish voices were included in the live line-up. A nice touch for the Aberdonian crowd.

Body wise it wasn’t just a line up of cheerleader types either, though Swag was definitely channeling vintage Christian Aguilera from Dirty.

Instead we had an array of healthy body sizes and a variety of skin tones. All talented, all visible, all confident in their own skins.

Party time

As the show wound to a close all the tiny party people were invited to the floor – with their cameras – to take part in a dance competition. Cue hundreds of phones aglow.

It was a nice moment for those brave enough bob around with their favourite characters and it did what only live shows can do in that it offered something tactile.

The main L.O.L. Surprise VIP Party cast.

All in all, a well spent afternoon. At £15 a ticket, with some offers available it offered value for money.

My six-year-old BB reviewer (L.O.L. speak for Big Baby)  added this: “It was very loud and the glitter ball was amazing. I liked the singing and dancing, and I loved singing along.”

For a family show, I don’t think you’ll get better than that.

