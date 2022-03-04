Here’s how Aberdeen’s AJ reached the final of The Great Pottery Throw Down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Here’s how Aberdeen’s AJ reached the final of The Great Pottery Throw Down

By Scott Begbie
March 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
After battling hard, Aberdeen's AJ Simpson is in the final of The Great Pottery Throw Down on Channel 4.
From creating a ceramic Brig o’ Balgownie to crafting a trio of “creepy” gnomes, Aberdeen creative AJ Simpson has carved a path to the final of The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Along the way, the Gray’s School Of Art graduate has been named Potter Of The Week three times and won the Channel 4 show’s second challenge five times.

Now they face their biggest challenge yet – to create a garden totem in the final showdown with fellow potters Anna and Christine in the hope of being named winner of The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 this Sunday.

AJ Simpson at the wheel in The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Here’s a look at the journey AJ – the youngest potter in the show – has taken to get to the grand finale of the hugely popular series.

Week 1:  Crockery Set

The 12 hopeful potters gathered for the first episode, with a challenge to create a children’s crockery set.

AJ chose a dinosaur theme, with bright, bold colours.

Judges Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones said they loved the fun approach AJ took – which saw them safely through to the next round.

Week 2: Pendulum Wall Clock

AJ reflected their love of fantasy board gaming by creating a clock featuring a treasure chest, guarded by a dragon, and also took on the second challenge of throwing matching pet bowls, blindfolded.

Rich and Keith loved the idea and design of AJ’s clock. And on to the next round they went.

Week 3: Inanimate object

This was the week when AJ stepped into the limelight with a stunning recreation of Aberdeen’s Brig o’ Balgownie.

Keith fought back tears as he called it “sublime” and Rich said it was “profound”.

It didn’t earn AJ Potter Of The Week, but they did win the second challenge of recreating one of the bottle kilns at the Gladstone Pottery Museum in Stoke, where the series is filmed.

AJ with their stunning Brig o' Balgownie sculpture.
Week 4: Japanese Tea Set

It was an ordeal by fire for AJ, now growing in confidence, as they created a Japanese tea set using the Raku method.

Despite all the flames and smoke involved, AJ’s elegant Scottish Woodlands tea set again found favour from Rich and Keith.

They praised the bold colours and strong design demonstrated by the north-east potter, seeing them safely through to the next week.

AJ and fellow contestant Lucinda get to grips with the risky business of Raku firing as they make their Japanese tea sets in The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Week 5: Character Gnomes

AJ was clearly having fun with the challenge – and letting their own style and personality shine through.

AJ joked:  “I always found gnomes creepy, so I thought I would make mine creepy.”

Judges Keith and Rich loved the quirky and inventive approach and named a delighted AJ as Potter Of The Week for the first time.

They also won the second challenge, again, this time with a ceramic kale forcer.

Go big or go gnome as AJ crafts one of their "creepy" gnomes.
Week 6: 1960s glazed vessel

The Aberdeen potter found this challenge groovy, creating two matching vases in a striking 1960s style with bold colours and shapes.

Rich said AJ had “hit the nail on the head” while Keith said the vases were outstanding.

AJ won the second challenge for a third time, transforming a kitchen utensil jar with a colourful 1960s pattern.

Top designer Orla Kiely called AJ’s work “super cute” and perfect.

Week 7: Wildlife week

AJ had a chance to go wild when asked to create a table lamp with an animal theme.

They chose a sea otter.  The almost circular design was called “genius” and “beautiful” by Keith and Rich.

It earned AJ their second Potter Of The Week accolade. AJ notched up a fourth second challenge win with their animal-themed sculptures.

Rich and Keith said they showed AJ’s distinct style and personality, marking them as one to watch in the series.

Precision and detail went into AJ's creation of a sea otter-inspired table lamp.
Week 8: Self-sculpture

In one of the most personal challenges, the potters were asked to create a sculpture of themselves.

AJ chose a theme of “Happy Place”, inspired by exploring in the north-east.

Keith and Richard again heaped praise on AJ for creating a work that so reflected their personality, by now shining through in the series.

And AJ triumphed again in the second challenge, making it four weeks in a row, with a set of candlesticks.

AJ in a happy place with their stunning self-sculpture for The Great Pottery Throw Down.
Week 9: Urinals

In one of the most unlikely challenges, the remaining four potters were asked to create a urinal.

AJ’s love of history saw them craft a knight’s helmet with a visor and bright red feather.

It caught the eye of Keith and Richard for being simple, but bold and “super-cool”.

AJ looked flush with success when their piece earned them a Potter Of The Week hat-trick – and a coveted place in the final.

Flush with success as AJ scooped their third Potter Of The Week with their nod to history.
Week 10: The final

It’s the big one, with a big challenge. AJ and fellow potters Anna and Christine have to build a garden totem sculpture – one that reflects all the aspects of their life.

So, now just one build and one firing stand between AJ and the dream of that prestigious place as winner of The Great Pottery Throw Down.

No doubt the whole of the north-east will be hoping AJ smashes it this Sunday.

All eyes will be on AJ Simpson as the Aberdeen creative vies for top place in The Great Pottery Throw Down.
You can watch The Great Pottery Throw Down on All4.

