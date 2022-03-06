Aberdeen’s AJ is triumphant winner of The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen creative AJ Simpson has been crowned winner of The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 – saying “it’s a dream come true”.

The 21-year-old emerged victorious in the final of the hugely popular Channel 4 series on Sunday night, after going from strength-to-strength over the 10 weeks of the show.

AJ said: “I am so happy – it’s a dream come true, a dream that I never thought would ever happen.

It was a very close contest at the end with judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller saying there was “nothing between” the final three – AJ and fellow potters Anna and Christine.

But it was the Gray’s School Of Art graduate who scooped the prestigious accolade – much to their delight.

“When I heard the announcement, it was completely overwhelming but in a good way. I didn’t know how to react or what to do with myself!

“The atmosphere on set was absolutely incredible. It took a while for it to sink in that I had actually won… it still hasn’t really sunk in yet!”

From horror gnomes to an otterly brilliant table lamp, AJ has shown pottery mastery and developed a unique sense of style.

AJ’s experience on Great Pottery Throw Down has been ‘life-changing’

It was the culmination of a massive journey for AJ, who had been named Potter Of The Week three times during the series, as well as winning the show’s second challenge on five occasions.

Keith said: “A wonderful worthy winner, AJ has a real sense of style. Absolutely marvellous. AJ won three Potters Of The Week and five second challenges – that’s got to be a record!”

Fellow judge Rich added: “From the very outset they had consistency. The quality of the makes has been incredible.”

AJ’s garden totem included tribute to close bond with their sister

For the final, the potters were challenged to create a garden totem that reflected the story of their lives with Keith and Rich both in awe of the work.

AJ’s creation, called 8,000 Days, consisted of eight pieces to create the totem. That included a John o’ Groats style signpost, plus AJ’s well-worn boots they wore to uni, and a gaming dice to reflect their love of fantasy board games. One of the main features was a teddy to reflect AJ’s close bond with their little sister Roseanna.

AJ said: “One side of the teddy is a lion, which is my childhood toy, and the other side is a rabbit, which was my sister’s. Me and my sister have always got on really well, we’re really close. I think this is a cool symbol of us growing up together.”

The final episode featured a touching tribute to AJ from their sister, Roseanna, and mum in their Aberdeen home, talking about AJ’s love of pottery and pride in AJ’s achievement in reaching the final.

Bittersweet feeling at last make in The Great Pottery Throw Down

As AJ finished work on their totem, they said they couldn’t have put any more into the final piece.

“It’s a weird bittersweet feeling,” said AJ. “I’m glad that we are finished, but I’m also sad that’s the last make we’ll ever do in the pottery.”

