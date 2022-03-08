Chart topping Barenaked Ladies stars relishing Aberdeen beachfront return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barenaked Ladies star Tyler Stewart can’t wait to experience Aberdeen’s beach again before their city show.

The drummer, 54, has fond memories of strolling on the beachfront with band members on previous trips to the Granite City.

Sea, sand, gulls, restaurants – he loves it.

Tyler also aims to revisit a beachfront eatery introduced to the band by friend Colin Hay, the Scottish born singer of Australian chart toppers Men At Work.

Tyler and his band-mates wont have far to walk in search of that restaurant as they headline the city’s iconic Beach Ballroom on Tuesday March 15.

The 15 million selling chart-topping band play the venue to promote recent album Detour de Force.

Tyler said: “We’re really looking forward to heading down to the beach in Aberdeen.

“There’s a nice strip of beachfront restaurants there.

“The last time we were in the city our friend Colin Hay took us out for a lovely lunch at a charming restaurant.

“Unfortunately I can’t remember the name of it but I’m hoping we get the chance go there again.

“Hopefully it’s not dreich though”, the Toronto born musician laughed, displaying an admirable knowledge of Doric.

Scottish audiences attuned to music

Aberdeen is Barenaked Ladies’ first date in an extensive tour of Britain, United States and Canada.

The British leg of the tour will end at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 28 before they cross the Atlantic.

Tyler said: “Scotland is one of our favourite places to play in the world.

“That’s because the loudest audiences singing along to our songs are always in Scotland.

“The ears of Sottish audiences are more attuned.

“If we’re putting on a great show you tend to let us know by responding enthusiastically.

“However, if we have a bad show you get that feedback as well – it is immediate.

“There’s no shortage of commentary shouted from the audience if you’re performing poorly.

“We’re known for our interaction with each other and the crowd on stage.

“Our shows have always been less of a performance, more of a hangout.

“That works very well in Scotland because the people there don’t suffer egos very well.

“If you think you’re better than everyone else there’s no place like Scotland to bring you right back down to earth.”

Scottish roots of drummer Tyler

Formed in 1988 Barenaked Ladies are renowned for global smash hits such as ‘If I Had $1,000,000’, ‘One Week’ and ‘Pinch Me’.

They also provided the memorable theme tune to hit television show The Big Bang Theory.

The third time IS the charm! 😂 Tickets and VIP packages are still available for the upcoming UK tour. Get yours now at https://t.co/y4muxX4meS. See you in just under two weeks! #barenakedladies #tour #uk pic.twitter.com/vvgsvBUiED — Barenaked Ladies (@barenakedladies) March 3, 2022

Tyler has Scottish roots and made a pilgrimage to see the birth-place of his grandfather.

He said: “My dad was born in Glasgow and my grandparent’s are Scottish.

“My grandfather William Stewart was born near the Parkhead soccer stadium in Glasgow. I’ve seen the place he was born.

“My gran was born in Skye and I’ve been up there once or twice, although we’ve never played there.”

The toll of the coronavirus pandemic

After more than a year of tour inactivity due to the pandemic Tyler is relieved to finally be back playing live again.

He admits the coronavirus lockdown took a toll on him mentally.

Denied the joy of playing live for the first time in more than three decades he turned to alcohol and food for comfort.

Eventually there was a moment of clarity and he reigned it back.

He said: “It was bad, bleak. After 30 plus years of being in a rock band there are routines that develop.

“You get used to being out on the road, to being social and travelling.

“I love my home, my family and my kids but I wasn’t out doing what I loved.

“I wasn’t out playing with the guys and being in front of people performing.

“That took a toll on me mentally and I gained a ton of weight.

“I was drinking and eating too much. Then finally I thought ‘I’m killing myself here, why?’

“I reigned it back in, started exercising and cut down on the booze.

“I lost the weight. Then we started to play again last summer in the United States with shows to thousands of people.”

BNL are packing up to head out to the UK, but it can be hard if you've never done it before. 👕 What would you pack for a three-week tour? #barenakedladies #bnluk2022 #homealone pic.twitter.com/ybgZmFScqO — Barenaked Ladies (@barenakedladies) March 5, 2022

Expect all the hits in Aberdeen

In July last year Barenaked Ladies released acclaimed 16th studio album Detour de Force.

Regardless of the positive critical reception of their recent album Tyler insists the band will still play all the hits in Aberdeen.

He said: “We really wanted to make Detour De Force a great record as we have reached a point of maturity, expertise and desire.

“To have people respond so enthusiastically to the new material is very rewarding for us.

“There’s nothing better. We do it to keep moving forward.

“However we love all our songs and are not going to be one of those stubborn artists who will not play what got us here.

“Some people do that. It’s almost like they are living to disappoint their audience.

“We are not that band.

“We will play the hits but we will also play a fair sprinkling of songs from across our career and some new songs as well.”