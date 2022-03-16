Aberdeen’s Danielle Jam nominated for the Pantomime Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen actor Danielle Jam thrilled everyone as Belle in last year’s HMT production of Beauty And The Beast – including the judges of The Pantomime Awards.

Danielle is one of five leading actresses shortlisted for the ‘Best Principal Girl’ accolade at The Pantomime Awards which was founded to celebrate all aspects of pantomimes.

She said on Twitter: “Playing Belle was the best part of the last couple years, I’m glad others enjoyed it as much as I did.”

During the 2021/2022 season, 46 judges saw 207 pantomimes across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The UK Pantomime Association recently revealed the nominations for The Pantomime Awards in association with Butlin’s and the His Majesty’s Theatre panto received not one but two nominations.

Thank you for the nomination! 🤩Playing Belle was the best part of the last couple years, I’m glad others enjoyed it as much as I did! 💙 https://t.co/SZQ6rzZdGv — ✊🏽 Danielle Jam 🏳️‍🌈 (@daniellejam_act) March 14, 2022

Two nominations for The Pantomime Awards

In addition to Danielle, the Beauty And The Beast panto cast was also nominated for the ‘Best Ensemble’ award.

The ensemble cast members were Georgia Bailey, Ayron Campbell, Adam Robertson, Liam Brailsford, Amelia Roberts, Tyler Stubbs, Elle Taylor, and Etalia Turnbull.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Janie Spiers congratulated everyone on their nominations.

She said: “Danielle Jam stole our hearts as the Belle of the ball in panto at His Majesty’s Theatre, and thoroughly deserves this nomination, as do the brilliant ensemble cast who, along with the wonderful Alan McHugh and the rest of the principal cast helped to give us a magical panto season here in Aberdeen.

“Congratulations to them all, and we wish them the best of luck!”

The awards ceremony – which will be hosted by Christopher Biggins – will take place on Tuesday April 19 at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End.

HMT getting ready for Peter Pan

In other news, His Majesty’s Theatre has already announced that this year’s glittering Christmas show will be Peter Pan, which promises to take audiences on a trip to Neverland from Saturday December 3 2022 to Sunday January 8 2023.

Jane said: “Panto is such a popular show among our audiences and staff, and we are sure Peter Pan will thrill our customers and continue to play its part in bringing festive cheer to the city.”

You might also like…