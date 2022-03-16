Aberdeen’s Danielle Jam nominated for the Pantomime Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen’s Danielle Jam nominated for the Pantomime Awards

By Danica Ollerova
March 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Danielle Jam as Belle in Beauty And The Beast
Danielle Jam as Belle in The Beauty And The Beast (2021 HMT panto)

Aberdeen actor Danielle Jam thrilled everyone as Belle in last year’s HMT production of Beauty And The Beast – including the judges of The Pantomime Awards.

Danielle is one of five leading actresses shortlisted for the ‘Best Principal Girl’ accolade at The Pantomime Awards which was founded to celebrate all aspects of pantomimes.

She said on Twitter: “Playing Belle was the best part of the last couple years, I’m glad others enjoyed it as much as I did.”

During the 2021/2022 season, 46 judges saw 207 pantomimes across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The UK Pantomime Association recently revealed the nominations for The Pantomime Awards in association with Butlin’s and the His Majesty’s Theatre panto received not one but two nominations.

Two nominations for The Pantomime Awards

In addition to Danielle, the Beauty And The Beast panto cast was also nominated for the ‘Best Ensemble’ award.

The ensemble cast members were Georgia Bailey, Ayron Campbell, Adam Robertson, Liam Brailsford, Amelia Roberts, Tyler Stubbs, Elle Taylor, and Etalia Turnbull.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Janie Spiers congratulated everyone on their nominations.

She said: “Danielle Jam stole our hearts as the Belle of the ball in panto at His Majesty’s Theatre, and thoroughly deserves this nomination, as do the brilliant ensemble cast who, along with the wonderful Alan McHugh and the rest of the principal cast helped to give us a magical panto season here in Aberdeen.

“Congratulations to them all, and we wish them the best of luck!”

The awards ceremony – which will be hosted by Christopher Biggins – will take place on Tuesday April 19 at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End.

HMT getting ready for Peter Pan

In other news, His Majesty’s Theatre has already announced that this year’s glittering Christmas show will be Peter Pan, which promises to take audiences on a trip to Neverland from Saturday December 3 2022 to Sunday January 8 2023.

Jane said: “Panto is such a popular show among our audiences and staff, and we are sure Peter Pan will thrill our customers and continue to play its part in bringing festive cheer to the city.”

