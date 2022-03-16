Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones talks about the power of music ahead of Aberdeen show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones hoped his music would resonate with generations to come when forming the band in 1992.

He wanted to deliver timeless songs that inspired and touched the hearts of fans.

Fast forward three decades and it is mission accomplished for the 47-year-old who will headline P&J Live with Stereophonics on Sunday.

For Kelly, the impact of his song-writing hit home when a new generation of fans recently became inspired by his music.

He said: “When we started I didn’t know how long this was going to last for.

“The name of the game was to make a collection of songs that was going to last forever.

“I used to love looking on the back of records by bands like Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Kinks.

“Seeing all these massive songs that still mean something to people today.

“I didn’t know what we would be looking like as a band or what the world environment would be like in 25 years.

“But I would have hoped the music and the writing would have carried through.

“Now I bump into 16 and 17-year-old kids all the time who say how much they have been inspired by the band.

“It’s incredible that a kid can come up to me in the street to say they are inspired by something I have written.

“Yet they weren’t even born when I did that piece of work.

“I wouldn’t have thought about that when I was younger.

“But now that I’m older and have my own family it’s amazing it makes people feel that way.”

‘I try to be as honest and truthful as I can’

Stereophonics will play Aberdeen to promote recently released album Oochya! which raced to the top of the charts.

It is the Welsh band’s eighth album to hit number one.

They will make a welcome return to the Granite City for the first time in two years having headlined P&J Live on March 10, 2020.

That show was one of the final live performances in Aberdeen before music venues shut down for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Kelly hopes Stereophonics’ “honest and truthful” music brought some comfort to fans throughout the pandemic.

He said: “I listen to music because it makes me feel a certain way.

“If we are that for other people I’m flattered.

“The last couple of years have given people time to sit back and look at their life.

“I’m glad to be helping people get through things. That is powerful.

“Music, art, films and books are for that.

“Which is why I try not to put too much of my personal life out there.

“I just want the music to do the talking and people to interpret it to get them to where they want to be.

“I try to be as honest and truthful as I can.

“Most of my life is written down in songs, or episodes of my life.

“It’s almost like a diary of my life for all to see.”

The joy and celebration of Oochya!

Throughout their long career Stereophonics have maintained a connection and empathy with their fans.

Oochya! was heralded by high-octane single release Hanging On Your Hinges which is sure to become a live favourite.

Kelly said: “The title Oochya! is a bit of a senseless word really.

“It’s just more a feeling of joy and celebration – that’s what the record made us feel.

“It has some beautiful stuff, darker stuff and also soulful material.

“Ultimately, I think it’s a record that you feel good from.

“Hanging On Your Hinges is a great rock ‘n’ roll song and a great way to kick off the album.

“People responded really well to the singles which was really encouraging.

“It’s a strong album with lots of different flavours and feelings.

“I think people are really going to get into it.”

Stereophonics to celebrate long career in Aberdeen

It is 25 years since Stereophonics released debut album Word Gets Around, which peaked at number six, in 1997.

In a remarkable career, the BRIT award winners have racked up more than 8.5 million album sales in the UK alone.

Hi everyone, hope you’re doing well… just about to go… on tour!!! 🎸 #oochyatour pic.twitter.com/H8ati92zVE — stereophonics (@stereophonics) March 15, 2022

Kelly revealed the initial plan for Oochya! was to work on a compilation album with some fresh tracks.

However, it quickly became apparent an album of completely new material was forming.

Kelly insists Oochya! embraces so many styles it is effectively a “greatest hits no-one has ever heard”.

He said: “The last compilation we did was Decade In The Sun (2008) and there have been a lot of songs since then.

“That was the initial idea, and to find a few extra tracks.

“It was great to see the boys again and we all had a few beers.

“We had a great time eating, laughing really and recording and before we knew it we had 15 songs.

“Then we thought let’s get a new record instead of that one.

“It is a bit like a mixtape this record.

“It takes you through many different styles of music and is a bit like a greatest hits no-one has ever heard really.”

How to book tickets to see Stereophonics in Aberdeen

Stereophonics will play P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday March 20. Tickets can be purchased here.

