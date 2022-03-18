Paloma Faith to kick off her UK tour in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Paloma Faith to kick off her UK tour in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
March 18, 2022, 1:07 pm
paloma faith

Brit Award-winning singer Paloma Faith has just added an Aberdeen date to her upcoming tour.

The talented singer will kick off her The Age Of Optimism Summer 2022 tour in the Granite City on Tuesday May 31. She was originally supposed to open her tour in Edinburgh on Thursday June 2.

The new string of shows will run throughout the summer and will see Paloma play a number of outdoor locations including cricket clubs, city squares, parks and racecourses as well as a handful of indoor venues in cities she has not visited for a number of years.

She will play the Music Hall in Aberdeen which she last visited in 2018 during her The Architect tour.

paloma faith aberdeen 2018
Paloma Faith in concert at the AECC Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in 2018. Photo by Kami Thomson.

Paloma Faith to thrill Music Hall audiences in Aberdeen

Paloma’s debut studio album Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful? was released in 2009 and was certified double platinum in the UK.

Performing an array of hits from her extensive and much-loved repertoire, these homecoming shows will have fans singing along to classics such as Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Lullaby as well as new songs from her fifth studio album Infinite Things.

Paloma, who announced the first dates of her 2022 tour back in October, said at the time: “I love nothing more than singing for you all and hearing you sing back to me. There’s nothing like it.”

In addition to being a singer, Paloma was also a judge on the fifth series of The Voice UK in 2016, and on The Voice Kids in 2020.

How to book tickets to see Paloma Faith in Aberdeen

Paloma Faith will play the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Tuesday May 31. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

