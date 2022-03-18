Paloma Faith to kick off her UK tour in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brit Award-winning singer Paloma Faith has just added an Aberdeen date to her upcoming tour.

The talented singer will kick off her The Age Of Optimism Summer 2022 tour in the Granite City on Tuesday May 31. She was originally supposed to open her tour in Edinburgh on Thursday June 2.

The new string of shows will run throughout the summer and will see Paloma play a number of outdoor locations including cricket clubs, city squares, parks and racecourses as well as a handful of indoor venues in cities she has not visited for a number of years.

She will play the Music Hall in Aberdeen which she last visited in 2018 during her The Architect tour.

Paloma’s debut studio album Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful? was released in 2009 and was certified double platinum in the UK.

Performing an array of hits from her extensive and much-loved repertoire, these homecoming shows will have fans singing along to classics such as Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Lullaby as well as new songs from her fifth studio album Infinite Things.

Paloma, who announced the first dates of her 2022 tour back in October, said at the time: “I love nothing more than singing for you all and hearing you sing back to me. There’s nothing like it.”

In addition to being a singer, Paloma was also a judge on the fifth series of The Voice UK in 2016, and on The Voice Kids in 2020.

How to book tickets to see Paloma Faith in Aberdeen

Paloma Faith will play the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Tuesday May 31. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

