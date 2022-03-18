Stereophonics: All you need to know about their Aberdeen gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welsh rockers Stereophonics will perform some of their biggest hits as well as songs from their 2022 album when they play Aberdeen later this week.

From where they’ll perform and how to get to the venue to who’ll support them, here’s everything you need to know about the band’s Granite City gig.

When and where will Stereophonics perform in Aberdeen?

Stereophonics will play P&J Live on Sunday March 20.

Which songs will they perform?

They’ll play their biggest hits as well as new favourites from their 12 studio albums.

What are Stereophonics best known for?

Stereophonics sold more than 10 million records worldwide and are currently celebrating their 25th anniversary. Their newest (twelfth) studio album Oochya! was released earlier this month.

Have they played Aberdeen before?

Yes, they were one of the last bands to play P&J Live in March 2020.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions & marketing at P&J Live, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Stereophonics back to P&J Live after an unbelievable night back in March 2020.

“I know the people of Aberdeen will give them a warm welcome back to this part of the world – we can’t wait to hear the crowds roar.”

Who’s the support act?

KT Tunstall will support Stereophonics on the Scottish leg of their tour. The talented singer-songwriter will play her hits including Suddenly I See, and Black Horse And The Cherry Tree.

Do I need a digital ticket?

No, both digital and print-at-home tickets are available.

How do I get to P&J Live?

On foot

P&J Live is only a 15-minute walk from both Aberdeen International Airport and Dyce Train Station.

Bus

Stagecoach Jet Service 727: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.

First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Additional busses will depart from Union Square to the venue on a dedicated PJ1 service from 6.10pm. Busses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the Hilton Hotel.

Car + parking

Gig-goers can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Taxi

There is a taxi pick-up and drop-off point located on the P&J Live site, as well as a dedicated taxi rank which is in operation during major events.

Do I need to have proof of vaccination?

In accordance with Scottish Government guidance, visitors won’t be required to present their proof of vaccination status. P&J Live bosses recommend that all visitors take a rapid lateral flow test ahead of attending events.

Will I have to wear a face mask?

Yes. By law, everyone aged 12 and over must wear a face covering, unless exempt, in most indoor public spaces, including indoor entertainment venues. Masks need not be worn when eating, or drinking.

Can I take an umbrella to the event?

No, large bags, backpacks of any kind of umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There are many food and beverage options available to purchase, including catering outlets offering a variety of hot food options. P&J Live aims to be completely cashless – all the venue’s bars, kiosks and restaurants accept card payments and there are no cash machines on site.

Are tickets for Stereophonics gig still available?

Yes, tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

