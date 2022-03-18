Stereophonics: All you need to know about their Aberdeen gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Stereophonics: All you need to know about their Aberdeen gig

By Danica Ollerova
March 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
stereophonics aberdeen

Welsh rockers Stereophonics will perform some of their biggest hits as well as songs from their 2022 album when they play Aberdeen later this week.

From where they’ll perform and how to get to the venue to who’ll support them, here’s everything you need to know about the band’s Granite City gig.

When and where will Stereophonics perform in Aberdeen?

Stereophonics will play P&J Live on Sunday March 20.

Which songs will they perform?

They’ll play their biggest hits as well as new favourites from their 12 studio albums.

What are Stereophonics best known for?

Stereophonics sold more than 10 million records worldwide and are currently celebrating their 25th anniversary. Their newest (twelfth) studio album Oochya! was released earlier this month.

Have they played Aberdeen before?

Yes, they were one of the last bands to play P&J Live in March 2020.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions & marketing at P&J Live, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Stereophonics back to P&J Live after an unbelievable night back in March 2020.

“I know the people of Aberdeen will give them a warm welcome back to this part of the world – we can’t wait to hear the crowds roar.”

Who’s the support act?

KT Tunstall will support Stereophonics on the Scottish leg of their tour. The talented singer-songwriter will play her hits including Suddenly I See, and Black Horse And The Cherry Tree.

KT Tunstall will support Stereophonics in Aberdeen.

Do I need a digital ticket?

No, both digital and print-at-home tickets are available.

How do I get to P&J Live?

On foot

P&J Live is only a 15-minute walk from both Aberdeen International Airport and Dyce Train Station.

Bus

Stagecoach Jet Service 727: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.

First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Additional busses will depart from Union Square to the venue on a dedicated PJ1 service from 6.10pm. Busses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the Hilton Hotel.

stereophonics aberdeen
Stereophonics playing Aberdeen in 2019.

Car + parking

Gig-goers can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Taxi

There is a taxi pick-up and drop-off point located on the P&J Live site, as well as a dedicated taxi rank which is in operation during major events.

Do I need to have proof of vaccination?

In accordance with Scottish Government guidance, visitors won’t be required to present their proof of vaccination status. P&J Live bosses recommend that all visitors take a rapid lateral flow test ahead of attending events.

Will I have to wear a face mask?

Yes. By law, everyone aged 12 and over must wear a face covering, unless exempt, in most indoor public spaces, including indoor entertainment venues. Masks need not be worn when eating, or drinking.

Singer Kelly Jones says he loves performing in Aberdeen.

Can I take an umbrella to the event?

No, large bags, backpacks of any kind of umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There are many food and beverage options available to purchase, including catering outlets offering a variety of hot food options. P&J Live aims to be completely cashless – all the venue’s bars, kiosks and restaurants accept card payments and there are no cash machines on site.

Are tickets for Stereophonics gig still available?

Yes, tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Read our interview with Stereophonics below:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]