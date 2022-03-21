WATCH: Aberdeen Jazz Festival is in full swing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Jazz Festival is officially back for 2022 with a packed and vibrant programme.

Here, you can watch Ali Affleck and the Gin Mill Genies perform yesterday (Sunday March 20) as part of the 10-day music festival which ends on Sunday March 27.

The talented musician – who was previously compared to jazz divas such as Dinah Washington, Billie Holiday and Peggy Lee – brought authenticity and authority to old-school vintage jazz and entertained Aberdeen fans at the beautiful Cowdray Hall.

Ali will also take part in Jazz the Day on Saturday March 26. Celebrating all things jazz, music lovers will have a unique opportunity to experience eight events across three venues (Aberdeen Arts Centre, The Lemon Tree, and The Blue Lamp) with one ticket.

Included in the day are well-established names alongside newcomers and new collaborations, plus the chance for the audience to get in the action by singing, dancing or playing with Ali’s band.

Who else is performing at Aberdeen Jazz Festival?

Musicians from Aberdeen, all over Scotland as well as from abroad will perform as part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival. These include: Marianne McGregor, Funk Connection, Matthew Kilner’s Two Tenors, Martin Kershaw Quartet, Tribute to the Headhunters and more.

