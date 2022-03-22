Soothe away your worries as John Shuttleworth returns with laughs and music for Aberdeen fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Most performers would be hesitant to say people fall asleep during their shows – but for Graham Fellows it’s a badge of honour that his famous creation, the gently rambling John Shuttleworth, is so soothing.

“It’s just a celebration of domestic detail and I think people find that comforting,” said Graham of John’s penchant for discussing such topics as the perils of having two margarines on the go in the fridge at one time.

“It’s an escape, I suppose, an antidote to a lot of hard-hitting comedy. With John people can just relax – people have said they go to sleep sometimes listening to my radio show. I have to take that the right way,” said Graham, laughing.

Fans of John Shuttleworth – and those wanting to discover him – will find out just what it’s like to see him in the flesh at Aberdeen Arts Centre on Thursday March 24, although Graham is happy to offer a taster.

John Shuttleworth on the perils of tripping over a dishwasher door

“What you can expect is a character who rambles in a very comforting and gentle way about his meaningless life,” said Graham.

“So you’ll get stories about the thrill of being able to synchronize finishing all your blister packs of medication together… or the perils of tripping over an open dishwasher door when you are loading it.”

And let’s not forget the music as the verbal wanderings are accompanied by the versatile singer/organist – and he’s got two organs for his John Shuttleworth’s Back Again Tour.

“Of course, there are his songs, which people really love, it seems. It’s John’s rousing rock ballads and beats like I Can’t Go Back To Savoury or Y Reg, all about his car – he has an old Austin Ambassador.”

It’s a blend of comedy and music that obviously works, with Shuttleworth dating back to 1985 – and still going strong with a hugely popular radio show on BBC Radio 4.

Shuttleworths set to be longest-running radio sitcom in its 30th year

Graham said: “I think I’m right in saying that the Shuttleworths will this year become the longest-running radio sitcom of all time because it will be the 30th year of the series, which started in 1993.

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy ran for 30 years but that was with a different cast, different writers… but this is just me.”

The Back Again tour was originally just the Back tour, but Graham renamed it after a spate of pandemic-enforced postponements.

“Originally the show was all about his bad back – bit of a pun on back there. Now it’s John Shuttleworth’s Back Again, but it’s not really about his bad back as that’s better.”

The comedian and musician is delighted to be back on the road with some new tunes to boot written in lockdown, including Stay Home And Protect The VHS.

Graham is no stranger to the music scene. Those of a certain vintage might remember him in one of his earliest chararater creations, Jilted John and his eponymous single with the unforgettable refrain of “Gordon is a moron”.

Everyone will celebrate the return of Jilted John – except Gordon

And the good news is Jilted John is making a return with a one-off appearance at The Rebellion Festival in Blackpool in August.

“It will be 44 years since it was a hit and I’ll be singing: ‘Ere we go, two-three-four-four’ again,” he said. “But it’s really nice to be invited to a major punk festival. I’m on stage with the people like The Stranglers and The Undertones.

“Jilted John was a punk novelty record, but the song is obviously still remembered.”

Graham has another project close to his heart in the documentary Father Earth. It’s the true story of his attempt to save the planet by converting a derelict church on Orkney into an eco-friendly recording studio, helped by his father.

“In the end, it becomes about my relationship with my father and my son, and also about my own relationship with John Shuttleworth,” said Graham about the film which comes out this autumn.

How to see John Shuttleworth at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Before any of that is the welcome return of John (and Graham) to Aberdeen Art Centre this week.

“Come along and escape the misery of modern life for a few hours and clap along to some lovely tunes. It’s suitable for all the family and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone there and I’m really looking forward to coming back to Aberdeen.”

For more information and tickets for John Shuttleworth’s Back Again visit aberdeenartscentre.com

