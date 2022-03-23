Notoriously funny Jerry Sadowitz is heading for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Notoriously dark – and very funny – Jerry Sadowitz is the latest big name to be added to the glittering line-up for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

The acclaimed stand-up and magician will make his debut at the Granite City event on October 14 at the Tivoli Theatre with his Not For Anyone show.

The name of his tour reflects Sadowitz’s distinct style of comedy which frequently courts controversy – but saw him voted the 15th greatest comedian on Channel 4’s 100 Greatest Stand-Ups.

His latest show sees him return with whacky impressions of Greta Thunberg, Frankie Boyle and even “deep vein thrombosis”.

Top line-up for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

The American-born funnyman started his career in the 1980s and influenced a generation of stand-ups with his no-holds-barred comedy. He is also considered to be one of the best close-up magicians in the world.

Jerry will be joining an already top-class line-up for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, including Harry Hill, Jack Dee, Sofie Hagen, Milton Jones and David O’Donerty.

The event will run at various venues, bars and clubs across the city from October 6 to 16.

Shona Byrne, senior project manager for Aberdeen Inspired – which stages the festival – said the team was very excited to be adding Jerry to the comedy roster this autumn.

“This year’s festival is shaping up to be something very special,” she said.

“Aberdeen is making itself known as a destination of choice through events like this and there has never been a better time to enjoy everything the city has to offer.”

How to get tickets for Jerry Sadowitz at Aberdeen’s comedy festival

Tickets for Jerry Sadowitz will go on sale on Friday March 25.

For more information on the full Aberdeen International Comedy Festival and to buy tickets go to aberdeencomedyfestival.com

