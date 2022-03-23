Notoriously funny Jerry Sadowitz is heading for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Notoriously funny Jerry Sadowitz is heading for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

By Scott Begbie
March 23, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 5:30 pm
Jerry Sadowitz will perform at Aberdeen International Comedy Festival this October.
Notoriously dark – and very funny – Jerry Sadowitz is the latest big name to be added to the glittering line-up for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

The acclaimed stand-up and magician will make his debut at the Granite City event on October 14 at the Tivoli Theatre with his Not For Anyone show.

The name of his tour reflects Sadowitz’s distinct style of comedy which frequently courts controversy – but saw him voted the 15th greatest comedian on Channel 4’s 100 Greatest Stand-Ups.

Jerry Sadowitz is known for dark comedy and brilliant close-up magic.

His latest show sees him return with whacky impressions of Greta Thunberg, Frankie Boyle and even “deep vein thrombosis”.

Top line-up for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

The American-born funnyman started his career in the 1980s and influenced a generation of stand-ups with his no-holds-barred comedy. He is also considered to be one of the best close-up magicians in the world.

Jerry will be joining an already top-class line-up for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, including Harry Hill, Jack Dee, Sofie Hagen, Milton Jones and David O’Donerty.

The event will run at various venues, bars and clubs across the city from October 6 to 16.

jack dee
Jack Dee is another big name on the line-up for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

Shona Byrne, senior project manager for Aberdeen Inspired – which stages the festival – said the team was very excited to be adding Jerry to the comedy roster this autumn.

“This year’s festival is shaping up to be something very special,” she said.

“Aberdeen is making itself known as a destination of choice through events like this and there has never been a better time to enjoy everything the city has to offer.”

How to get tickets for Jerry Sadowitz at Aberdeen’s comedy festival

Tickets for Jerry Sadowitz will go on sale on Friday March 25.

For more information on the full Aberdeen International Comedy Festival and to buy tickets go to aberdeencomedyfestival.com

