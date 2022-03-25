North-east’s Colin Clyne and Paul Anderson in harmony for haunting new single

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
North-east’s Colin Clyne and Paul Anderson in harmony for haunting new single

By Scott Begbie
March 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Top Scottish fiddler Paul Anderson features on north-east singer-songwriter Colin Clyne's new single.
North-east singer-songwriter Colin Clyne has launched his latest single worldwide – with the help of internationally-renowned Scottish fiddle player Paul Anderson.

And Stonehaven-born Colin said the folk-infused track, Wishing Winter Away, has already had a positive reaction.

“People have come back and said they really loved it,” said Colin, explaining the haunting tune was inspired by the need to embrace the good things in life after the long dark days of not just winter, but the pandemic.

“I think people will connect with the lyrical aspect of it.”

Singer-songwriter Colin Clyne has revealed his new single, Wishing Winter Away.

Colin is delighted that Tarland-based Paul – regarded as the finest Scots fiddler of his generation – came on board to add his haunting strings to Wishing Winter Away, released on Friday March 25.

Paul Anderson laid down some wonderful pieces of fiddle playing

“He’s a friend of a friend who said to Paul ‘I know this Colin Clyne character who’s looking for a fiddle player, would you be interested.’”

He was, which lead to Colin and Paul collaborating on Wishing Winter Away.

“Paul came in very much an open book, he didn’t come in with a definitive idea of what he wanted to lay on, but was very open to what the song needed, like most good musicians and artists. It’s all about the song,” said Colin.

Paul Anderson features on Colin’s new single.

“He laid down some wonderful pieces of fiddle playing. It was great and I guess we’ll probably do something again.”

The evocative track was always destined to have a “folk feel” to it, but Paul’s fiddle playing has taken it to a new height, said Colin.

“If he’s not the best in the country at what he does, he is certainly right up there,” said Colin.

Wishing Winter Away is about embracing the good things in life

The lyrics are just as haunting as the music, brought about by Colin’s experience of lockdown, especially in the first winter of restrictions.

“It felt like the longest winter I have ever had. Like most people I was holding on to the negative things, focussing on the wrong things and missing out on all the small victories and the beauty of life that surrounds us, which we sometimes take for granted,” he said.

“I just realised I was wishing half my way, that was the sentiment of the song, to embrace the warmth that does come in winter, with family and things like that.”

Colin has a positive message about not wishing your life away in his new track.

With the new single out today, Colin is also returning to playing live, with a gig in London’s Camden Chapel on April 7. After that he’s returning to home turf, playing Zee’s nightclub in his hometown of Stonehaven on April 29.

It will see him drawing from his back catalogue of tracks, including songs on his acclaimed albums made during his 10 years making music in America – Doricana and The Never Ending Pageant.

How to listen to Colin Clyne’s Wishing Winter Away

No doubt his recent track, the hugely popular Within Hindsight, will also feature.

“I’m looking forward to playing Stonehaven, it should be good,” said Colin, who is working towards releasing an album this year.

The cover of Colin’s new single.

Colin’s new single Wishing Winter Away is being released through Royale Music via InGrooves today.

For more information on Colin, his music and live gigs visit colinclyne.com

