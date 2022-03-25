North-east’s Colin Clyne and Paul Anderson in harmony for haunting new single

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east singer-songwriter Colin Clyne has launched his latest single worldwide – with the help of internationally-renowned Scottish fiddle player Paul Anderson.

And Stonehaven-born Colin said the folk-infused track, Wishing Winter Away, has already had a positive reaction.

“People have come back and said they really loved it,” said Colin, explaining the haunting tune was inspired by the need to embrace the good things in life after the long dark days of not just winter, but the pandemic.

“I think people will connect with the lyrical aspect of it.”

Colin is delighted that Tarland-based Paul – regarded as the finest Scots fiddler of his generation – came on board to add his haunting strings to Wishing Winter Away, released on Friday March 25.

Paul Anderson laid down some wonderful pieces of fiddle playing

“He’s a friend of a friend who said to Paul ‘I know this Colin Clyne character who’s looking for a fiddle player, would you be interested.’”

He was, which lead to Colin and Paul collaborating on Wishing Winter Away.

“Paul came in very much an open book, he didn’t come in with a definitive idea of what he wanted to lay on, but was very open to what the song needed, like most good musicians and artists. It’s all about the song,” said Colin.

“He laid down some wonderful pieces of fiddle playing. It was great and I guess we’ll probably do something again.”

The evocative track was always destined to have a “folk feel” to it, but Paul’s fiddle playing has taken it to a new height, said Colin.

“If he’s not the best in the country at what he does, he is certainly right up there,” said Colin.

Wishing Winter Away is about embracing the good things in life

The lyrics are just as haunting as the music, brought about by Colin’s experience of lockdown, especially in the first winter of restrictions.

“It felt like the longest winter I have ever had. Like most people I was holding on to the negative things, focussing on the wrong things and missing out on all the small victories and the beauty of life that surrounds us, which we sometimes take for granted,” he said.

“I just realised I was wishing half my way, that was the sentiment of the song, to embrace the warmth that does come in winter, with family and things like that.”

With the new single out today, Colin is also returning to playing live, with a gig in London’s Camden Chapel on April 7. After that he’s returning to home turf, playing Zee’s nightclub in his hometown of Stonehaven on April 29.

It will see him drawing from his back catalogue of tracks, including songs on his acclaimed albums made during his 10 years making music in America – Doricana and The Never Ending Pageant.

How to listen to Colin Clyne’s Wishing Winter Away

No doubt his recent track, the hugely popular Within Hindsight, will also feature.

“I’m looking forward to playing Stonehaven, it should be good,” said Colin, who is working towards releasing an album this year.

Colin’s new single Wishing Winter Away is being released through Royale Music via InGrooves today.

For more information on Colin, his music and live gigs visit colinclyne.com

You might also like…