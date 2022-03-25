REVIEW: Aljaž and Janette rolled out the red carpet for dance and movie magic at the Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
REVIEW: Aljaž and Janette rolled out the red carpet for dance and movie magic at the Music Hall

By Scott Begbie
March 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 25, 2022, 11:42 am
Aljaz and Janette stepped out with their Remembering The Oscars show at Aberdeen's Music Hall.
And the Oscar goes to… Aljaž and Janette for a great night’s entertainment.

The popular Strictly Come Dancing couple stepped off the telly and into the Music Hall with their latest show, Remembering The Oscars, for a glitzy evening of dance and song – and they literally rolled out the red carpet for the event.

They also pulled out all the stops in a show that once it started didn’t pause for breath, with a roster of movie moments delivered at an all-out pace, from the opening montage to the last high kick from A Chorus Line.

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara built the show around a simple premise of, the clue is in the title, Oscar movies.

La La Land brought to the stage by Aljaž and Janette.

Whether they won one of the coveted golden statuettes or were nominated or were even just deemed worthy by the hugely-popular couple, they were in there.

Remembering The Oscars gave Aljaž and Janette a huge dance canvas

That gave the duo a massive canvas to work with, along with their eight-strong talented dance cast and two gifted singers – as well as a hi-tech, high-definition screen backdrop that worked its socks off.

From Footloose to Carousel, Frozen to All That Jazz, the dancing was, as you would expect, spectacularly good. Think of all the pro numbers that open Strictly laid back to back and you’ll get a sense of how the evening played out.

But Aljaž and Janette didn’t hog the limelight, allowing their cast to take centre stage for many of the numbers, such as a haunting take on My Heart Will Go On or a high-energy Bollywood offering from Slumdog Millionaire.

Aljaž and Janette pull off that lift from Dirty Dancing.

The couple didn’t bagsie all the duets either, with Aljaž pairing up nicely with Ash-Leigh Hunter to essay the theme to The Godfather and other numbers.

Meanwhile, Janette was reunited with her Burn The Floor dance partner Robbie Kemtoni for one of the highlights of the night.

This was a sublime and lyrical interpretation of John Williams’ score for Schindler’s List. It was just Janette and Robbie, simply lit on a near pitch-black stage with that heart-wrenching, strings rich music. Beautiful stuff.

Music Hall show was at its best when Aljaž and Janette danced together

It was a lovely balance and change of pace in a show that fairly hurtled along. It also meant the visual backdrop – which was a bit extra at times, and in some instances, vertigo-inducing – was turned off to let the dancing really shine.

Some segments of Remembering The Oscars landed better than others. A Bohemian Rhapsody segment risked crossing into the cheese zone, then danced away again, but then it’s Queen so there’s always that danger.

Aljaž  and Janette were at their best when dancing together.

But the Disney segment was a belter – especially so thanks to singer Janine Johnson whose Frozen would melt the hardest heart with that sublime voice. Little wonder she was given centre stage, sans dancers, for numbers like Don’t Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl.

And there were some surprises too. Did you know Janette has a fine singing voice? Check her belting out All That Jazz.

The show was at its best, though, when Janette and Aljaž danced together with the ease and slickness of not just professionals, but a couple of 11 years standing who just fit together seamlessly.

From La La Land to “that” lift from Dirty Dancing this was their show.

The Argentine tango from Scent Of A Woman was a show-stopper at the Music Hall.

Couple’s warm banter shone through Remembering The Oscars

It was this flawless partnership that offered the showstopper of the evening, their Argentine tango from the iconic movie Scent Of A Woman.

Passionate and physical, there was one daring move from Janette at the end that brought an audible gasp from the audience before thunderous applause, with a  fair few folk on their feet.

That, combined with their warm and friendly banter with the audience, left no one in any doubt whose names were going to be in the winner’s envelope at the end of the evening.

Well deserved for a show that brought dance and movie magic to the Music Hall.

Glamour and glitz in Remembering The Oscars.
