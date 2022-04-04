Simple Minds: All you need to know about their Aberdeen gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Simple Minds: All you need to know about their Aberdeen gig

By Danica Ollerova
April 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 5:37 pm
simple minds aberdeen
Simple Minds founding members Charlie Burchill and Jim Kerr. Photo by Dean Chalkley

Simple Minds are bringing their 40 Years of Hits Tour to P&J Live. Here’s everything you need to know about the rock band’s Aberdeen gig.

When and where will Simple Minds perform in Aberdeen?

Simple Minds will play P&J Live in Aberdeen on Tuesday April 5. Doors open at 6pm, with the band expected to take to the stage at 8pm. The show should end around 10.40pm.

Which songs will they perform?

Simple Minds will perform songs from their extensive catalogue – 18 studio albums, eight live albums, and 12 compilation albums.

What are Simple Minds best known for?

The popular Scottish rock band – which formed in Glasgow in 1977 – became known internationally for their single Don’t You (Forget About Me) which featured in The Breakfast Club.

Who’s the support act?

The band will be performing two sets of their greatest hits so there will be no support at these shows.

How do I get to P&J Live?

Bus

Stagecoach Jet Service 727: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.

First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Additional busses will depart from Union Square to the venue on a dedicated PJ1 service from 6.30pm. Busses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the Hilton Hotel.

From jeers to cheers, Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr remembers first Aberdeen gig in 1978

Car

Gig-goers can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Will I have to wear a face mask?

Yes. By law, everyone aged 12 and over must wear a face covering, unless exempt, in most indoor public spaces, including indoor entertainment venues. Masks need not be worn when eating, drinking or dancing.

Can I take a backpack to the event?

No, large bags, backpacks of any kind or umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

simple minds to rock P&J Live in Aberdeen
Chart-toppers Simple Minds will headline P&J Live. Photos by Dean Chalkley.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There are many food and beverage options available to purchase, including catering outlets offering a variety of hot food options. P&J Live aims to be completely cashless – all the venue’s bars, kiosks and restaurants accept card payments and there are no cash machines on site.

Are tickets for Simple Minds Aberdeen gig still available?

Yes, tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Ahead of their Aberdeen show legendary frontman Jim Kerr insists Simple Minds sound better than ever

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]