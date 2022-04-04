Simple Minds: All you need to know about their Aberdeen gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Simple Minds are bringing their 40 Years of Hits Tour to P&J Live. Here’s everything you need to know about the rock band’s Aberdeen gig.

When and where will Simple Minds perform in Aberdeen?

Simple Minds will play P&J Live in Aberdeen on Tuesday April 5. Doors open at 6pm, with the band expected to take to the stage at 8pm. The show should end around 10.40pm.

Which songs will they perform?

Simple Minds will perform songs from their extensive catalogue – 18 studio albums, eight live albums, and 12 compilation albums.

What are Simple Minds best known for?

The popular Scottish rock band – which formed in Glasgow in 1977 – became known internationally for their single Don’t You (Forget About Me) which featured in The Breakfast Club.

Who’s the support act?

The band will be performing two sets of their greatest hits so there will be no support at these shows.

How do I get to P&J Live?

Bus

Stagecoach Jet Service 727: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.

First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Additional busses will depart from Union Square to the venue on a dedicated PJ1 service from 6.30pm. Busses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the Hilton Hotel.

Car

Gig-goers can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Will I have to wear a face mask?

Yes. By law, everyone aged 12 and over must wear a face covering, unless exempt, in most indoor public spaces, including indoor entertainment venues. Masks need not be worn when eating, drinking or dancing.

Can I take a backpack to the event?

No, large bags, backpacks of any kind or umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There are many food and beverage options available to purchase, including catering outlets offering a variety of hot food options. P&J Live aims to be completely cashless – all the venue’s bars, kiosks and restaurants accept card payments and there are no cash machines on site.

Are tickets for Simple Minds Aberdeen gig still available?

Yes, tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

