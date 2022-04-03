Two-Minute Masterpiece: Learn more about votive ships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Known to be superstitious, seafarers would often build votive ships and gift them to places of worship as a token of gratitude for safe deliverance from peril at sea.

Here, Stephen Young, museum assistant with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums, tells us more about the votive ships on display at Aberdeen Maritime Museum and their purpose.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

