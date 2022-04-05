Aberdeen Student Show runs in the family for granddaughter of Rock Till We Drop star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen Student Show runs in the family for granddaughter of Rock Till We Drop star

By Danica Ollerova
April 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Eileen Pike Aberdeen student show
Rock legend, Eileen Pike (centre) is set to musically direct the Student Show Spring Concert this Wednesday alongside son Craig (right) and granddaughter, Hannah Jarret (left).

As Aberdeen Student Show cast embark on their third week of rehearsals for Dirty Danestone, many of them already feel like part of a special family. But for one student, she really is rehearsing alongside her family.

Hannah Jarret from Aberdeen comes from a long line of entertainers that have taken part in the annual Aberdeen Student Show. The 20-year-old business management student is following in the footsteps of both her mum, Laura Pike, as well as her uncle and aunt, Craig Pike and Sophie Hamilton-Pike.

Craig has been part of the student show for more than 25 years, most recently being one of the directors for the last five productions and he will return to musically direct tomorrow’s fundraising concert.

But the real inspiration for Hannah is her rock queen grandma, Eileen Pike, who recently starred in the BBC Two series Rock Till We Drop.

Hannah said: “My whole family have always loved to entertain others – and my grandma is usually the star of the show!

“An accomplished pianist, she played as part of a Scottish Dance Band for over thirty years, including many years performing for the royal family at their annual ball.

“Grandma’s passion for music and entertaining others has never left her, and as the TV programme showed, she has absolutely no intention of bowing out yet.”

Come On Eileen: Aberdeen’s Eileen Pike to compete in BBC Two’s Rock Till We Drop

Grandma takes part in BBC Two series Rock Till We Drop

81-year-old Eileen wowed festival audiences and viewers at home, when she took to the stage at the Isle of Wight Festival last summer as part of Martin Kemp’s band.

And now, Hannah will join her grandmother and uncle on stage as part of the student show’s ongoing fundraising efforts and the return of its Spring Concert.

Hannah explained: “The Spring Concert has been a rehearsal highlight for student show casts for many years. It’s usually done during the final couple of weeks of rehearsals and allows the company to not only get a feel for performing alongside each other – but also an opportunity to entertain older audiences, while raising some money for the charities we support.”

Returning to musically direct the concert, which takes place tomorrow (Wednesday April 6) at St Mark’s Church, will be the mother and son duo, Eileen and Craig. The concert will include several songs from days gone by, as well as home bakes and a raffle.

aberdeen student show
Cast members of the Aberdeen Student Show rehearsing for their previous show Freezin.

Aberdeen Student Show to raise funds for local charities

All proceeds from the afternoon will count towards the final sum following the His Majesty’s show, later this month. Last year’s production of Freezin – the very special 100th anniversary Aberdeen Student Show – raised a whopping £114,561.

“I’m so looking forward to taking to the stage with my grandma and uncle Craig, as both – alongside my mum – have really inspired my love for performing and in particular, Aberdeen Student Show,” said Hannah.

“It was wonderful to be part of his cast as we celebrated the 100th anniversary last year and I’m looking forward to continuing to carry the family torch – at least until my new cousin, and Craig’s first child, Annabel is old enough to take part!”

Her grandmother Eileen is equally as pleased to see Hannah continue the family legacy on stage. She added: “The Aberdeen Student Show has long been a highlight of the year for me, and it’s always extra special when someone in the family is involved.

“We can’t wait to see Hannah up on stage, and will be there in the audience cheering her, and all her student show castmates along!”

Aberdeen Student Show cast members rehearsing in 2021.

The Student Show Spring Concert takes place from 2pm on Wednesday April 6 at St Mark’s Church. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Dirty Danestone – the 2022 Aberdeen Student Show – tells the tale of a local loon with two left feet who falls head over heels for Aberdeen’s own dancing queen.

The show will take place from Wednesday April 20 to Saturday April 23 at HMT. Tickets can be purchased here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]