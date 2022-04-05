Aberdeen Student Show runs in the family for granddaughter of Rock Till We Drop star

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As Aberdeen Student Show cast embark on their third week of rehearsals for Dirty Danestone, many of them already feel like part of a special family. But for one student, she really is rehearsing alongside her family.

Hannah Jarret from Aberdeen comes from a long line of entertainers that have taken part in the annual Aberdeen Student Show. The 20-year-old business management student is following in the footsteps of both her mum, Laura Pike, as well as her uncle and aunt, Craig Pike and Sophie Hamilton-Pike.

Craig has been part of the student show for more than 25 years, most recently being one of the directors for the last five productions and he will return to musically direct tomorrow’s fundraising concert.

But the real inspiration for Hannah is her rock queen grandma, Eileen Pike, who recently starred in the BBC Two series Rock Till We Drop.

Hannah said: “My whole family have always loved to entertain others – and my grandma is usually the star of the show!

“An accomplished pianist, she played as part of a Scottish Dance Band for over thirty years, including many years performing for the royal family at their annual ball.

“Grandma’s passion for music and entertaining others has never left her, and as the TV programme showed, she has absolutely no intention of bowing out yet.”

Grandma takes part in BBC Two series Rock Till We Drop

81-year-old Eileen wowed festival audiences and viewers at home, when she took to the stage at the Isle of Wight Festival last summer as part of Martin Kemp’s band.

And now, Hannah will join her grandmother and uncle on stage as part of the student show’s ongoing fundraising efforts and the return of its Spring Concert.

Hannah explained: “The Spring Concert has been a rehearsal highlight for student show casts for many years. It’s usually done during the final couple of weeks of rehearsals and allows the company to not only get a feel for performing alongside each other – but also an opportunity to entertain older audiences, while raising some money for the charities we support.”

Returning to musically direct the concert, which takes place tomorrow (Wednesday April 6) at St Mark’s Church, will be the mother and son duo, Eileen and Craig. The concert will include several songs from days gone by, as well as home bakes and a raffle.

Aberdeen Student Show to raise funds for local charities

All proceeds from the afternoon will count towards the final sum following the His Majesty’s show, later this month. Last year’s production of Freezin – the very special 100th anniversary Aberdeen Student Show – raised a whopping £114,561.

“I’m so looking forward to taking to the stage with my grandma and uncle Craig, as both – alongside my mum – have really inspired my love for performing and in particular, Aberdeen Student Show,” said Hannah.

“It was wonderful to be part of his cast as we celebrated the 100th anniversary last year and I’m looking forward to continuing to carry the family torch – at least until my new cousin, and Craig’s first child, Annabel is old enough to take part!”

Her grandmother Eileen is equally as pleased to see Hannah continue the family legacy on stage. She added: “The Aberdeen Student Show has long been a highlight of the year for me, and it’s always extra special when someone in the family is involved.

“We can’t wait to see Hannah up on stage, and will be there in the audience cheering her, and all her student show castmates along!”

The Student Show Spring Concert takes place from 2pm on Wednesday April 6 at St Mark’s Church. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Dirty Danestone – the 2022 Aberdeen Student Show – tells the tale of a local loon with two left feet who falls head over heels for Aberdeen’s own dancing queen.

The show will take place from Wednesday April 20 to Saturday April 23 at HMT. Tickets can be purchased here.

