Steve Backshall’s Music Hall show postponed due to winter weather

Naturalist and explorer Steve Backshall’s show at the Music Hall tonight has been postponed after snow grounded his flight to Aberdeen.

The popular presenter of Deadly 60 had been due to bring his Ocean tour to the iconic Union Street venue.

But barely four hours before he was due to take to the stage for the almost sold-out show, Aberdeen Performing Arts announced it was off.

In a statement, APA said: “Unfortunately tonight’s Music Hall performance from Steve Backshall is unable to go ahead due to adverse weather conditions affecting his travel.

New date for Steve Backshall at Aberdeen’s Music Hall

“We are pleased to say we have arranged a rescheduled date on Tuesday May 10 2022.”

APA said all tickets for the show remain valid for the new date, but ticket-holders can contact them if they can’t make the rearranged show.

Steve also tweeted his apologies, saying snow had grounded his flights to Aberdeen, adding he hated to let anyone down.

ABERDEEN; snow situation. Snow has grounded our flight, so we can’t get to Aberdeen. Postponing tonight’s show is our only option. I don’t know what to say, I hate to let anyone down, but it’s out of my hands. We hope to reschedule. Please contact the box office. So so sorry sb — Steve Backshall (@SteveBackshall) April 5, 2022

Ocean is described as Steve’s love letter to the “most exciting environment on our planet” and a way to learn more about what we need to do to save our seas.

Steve is promising a thrilling evening at the Music Hall, combining stunts, experiments, props, cutting-edge science and big screen footage from his two decades in TV.

He said: “It’s all themed around the ocean, around marine creatures, marine environments and it’s super-exciting. It’s not going to be a talk or a lecture, it’s a full-on, entertaining show.

“I’ve got a bunch of ways I am going to illustrate the way that animals, for example, catch their prey or perceive their world, using on on-stage science experiments. I also have a selection of life-size replicas of even our very biggest ocean giants, which are going to be appearing on stage.”

Steve Backshall looking forward to returning to Scotland

In a recent interview with the P&J, Steve said he was looking forward to returning to Scotland.

“My finest moments over the past year or so have been diving in Scottish waters.”

For more information visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

