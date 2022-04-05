Steve Backshall’s Music Hall show postponed due to winter weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Steve Backshall’s Music Hall show postponed due to winter weather

By Scott Begbie
April 5, 2022, 4:01 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Steve Backshall has had to postpone his Music Hall show.
Naturalist and explorer Steve Backshall’s show at the Music Hall tonight has been postponed after snow grounded his flight to Aberdeen.

The popular presenter of Deadly 60 had been due to bring his Ocean tour to the iconic Union Street venue.

But barely four hours before he was due to take to the stage for the almost sold-out show, Aberdeen Performing Arts announced it was off.

In a statement, APA said: “Unfortunately tonight’s Music Hall performance from Steve Backshall is unable to go ahead due to adverse weather conditions affecting his travel.

Steve Backshall is hugely popular thanks to his TV shows.

New date for Steve Backshall at Aberdeen’s Music Hall

“We are pleased to say we have arranged a rescheduled date on Tuesday May 10 2022.”

APA said all tickets for the show remain valid for the new date, but ticket-holders can contact them if they can’t make the rearranged show.

Steve also tweeted his apologies, saying snow had grounded his flights to Aberdeen, adding he hated to let anyone down.

Ocean is described as Steve’s love letter to the “most exciting environment on our planet” and a way to learn more about what we need to do to save our seas.

Steve is promising a thrilling evening at the Music Hall, combining stunts, experiments, props, cutting-edge science and big screen footage from his two decades in TV.

Steve Backshall has dived oceans around the world.

He said: “It’s all themed around the ocean, around marine creatures, marine environments and it’s super-exciting. It’s not going to be a talk or a lecture, it’s a full-on, entertaining show.

“I’ve got a bunch of ways I am going to illustrate the way that animals, for example, catch their prey or perceive their world, using on on-stage science experiments. I also have a selection of life-size replicas of even our very biggest ocean giants, which are going to be appearing on stage.”

Steve Backshall is touring Ocean around the UK.

Steve Backshall looking forward to returning to Scotland

In a recent interview with the P&J, Steve said he was looking forward to returning to Scotland.

“My finest moments over the past year or so have been diving in Scottish waters.”

For more information visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

