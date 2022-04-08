New chapter for His Majesty’s Theatre as work begins to transform foyer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work is set to begin on site this week on a transformational new chapter for His Majesty’s Theatre.

The upgrades will see the mezzanine floor of 1906 Café Bar extended out to the glass frontage of the iconic A-listed venue, allowing for more space and what the venue bosses believe will be “a perfect view of Union Terrace Gardens in a re-imagined and re-invigorated bar and dining area”.

The five-storey glazed block – which currently houses the box office and the cafe bar – was added in 2005. The central foyer staircase will be moved, creating an open, bright and welcoming area.

The extended new space will allow audience members to relax with other theatre-goers in a contemporary setting inspired by the history and heritage of the theatre which has been Aberdeen’s principal performance venue for nearly 120 years.

‘Exciting’ to see work begin on His Majesty’s new space

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) chief executive Jane Spiers said: “It is so exciting to see work begin on this project. It will really make the most of the amazing space we have in the glass annexe of the theatre, and bring a new dimension to the customer experience.

“We have been so heartened by the support from customers and stakeholders over the last couple of years, and this transformation is really symbolic of the hopes we have for the future, for us and for the city – it is a hugely positive forward step.”

The venue, owned by the council but operated by APA, was designated an A-listed building in 1973.

The new-look glass annexe will be unveiled in autumn/winter 2022, and the entrance foyer will remain closed to the public while work is carried out.

HMT to remain open during works

However, day-to-day operations of His Majesty’s Theatre will not be affected, as alternative entrances at the original foyer and Donald’s Way will be in use. The box office will relocate temporarily to the original foyer area.

Jane Spiers added: “While the works are taking place we have done our best to make sure there will be as little change to the customer experience as possible. The box office desk will still be there to come in and buy tickets, and extra signage and plans will be in place to ensure there is still a smooth journey from street to seat.”

Click here if you wish to see the approved planning application and here for more information about Aberdeen Performing Arts.

