Lady Camden joins RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World tour coming to Aberdeen

The hugely popular Lady Camden has joined the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race arena tour Werq The World which will soon sashay to P&J Live.

Born in the UK but now living in California, Lady Camden will join RuPaul’s Drag Race favourites Asia O’Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, Plastique Tiara, Rosé, Vanessa Vanjie, and Yvie Oddly as they journey through iconic periods of time.

The new show will see the queens turning outfits, turning performances and turning time in the hopes of finding their way back to 2022.

Werq The World, which will premiere in Copenhagen on April 23, will tour some of Europe’s largest arenas before arriving at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on May 28.

Drag queens ready to thrill Aberdeen fans

The show had been due to visit the Granite City in May 2021, rescheduled from its original 2020 date, but organisers promise it will be worth the wait.

Brandon Voss, the show’s producer, said: “This is the biggest, most spectacular production we have ever created.

“Audiences will be in awe as their favorite queens from past seasons and the newest stars of season 14 come together on some incredible numbers.

“The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in the 2022 production are like nothing fans of drag have ever even dreamed of seeing before.”

“Werq The World is the official Drag Race tour for a reason,” added Jon Norris of Voss Events.

“The theatrical production is of the highest caliber. The 2022 show, in particular, is not-to-be-missed as this journey is whisking fans from their seats on a journey through space and time.”

How to book tickets for RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World show in Aberdeen

The show will arrive at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday May 28.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, previously told us: “RuPaul’s Drag Race has built up a massive following in the north-east and I know fans cannot wait for this spectacular arena show to sashay into P&J Live.

“We are really looking forward to, finally, welcoming all the queens – the royalty of the drag world – to Aberdeen.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

