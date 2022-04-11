Lady Camden joins RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World tour coming to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Lady Camden joins RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World tour coming to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
April 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 5:47 pm
Werq The World Aberdeen

The hugely popular Lady Camden has joined the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race arena tour Werq The World which will soon sashay to P&J Live.

Born in the UK but now living in California, Lady Camden will join RuPaul’s Drag Race favourites Asia O’Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, Plastique Tiara, Rosé, Vanessa Vanjie, and Yvie Oddly as they journey through iconic periods of time.

The new show will see the queens turning outfits, turning performances and turning time in the hopes of finding their way back to 2022.

Werq The World, which will premiere in Copenhagen on April 23, will tour some of Europe’s largest arenas before arriving at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on May 28.

Drag queen Asia O’Hara will journey through time during RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World tour.

Drag queens ready to thrill Aberdeen fans

The show had been due to visit the Granite City in May 2021, rescheduled from its original 2020 date, but organisers promise it will be worth the wait.

Brandon Voss, the show’s producer, said: “This is the biggest, most spectacular production we have ever created.

“Audiences will be in awe as their favorite queens from past seasons and the newest stars of season 14 come together on some incredible numbers.

“The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in the 2022 production are like nothing fans of drag have ever even dreamed of seeing before.”

“Werq The World is the official Drag Race tour for a reason,” added Jon Norris of Voss Events.

“The theatrical production is of the highest caliber. The 2022 show, in particular, is not-to-be-missed as this journey is whisking fans from their seats on a journey through space and time.”

How to book tickets for RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World show in Aberdeen

The show will arrive at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday May 28.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, previously told us: “RuPaul’s Drag Race has built up a massive following in the north-east and I know fans cannot wait for this spectacular arena show to sashay into P&J Live.

“We are really looking forward to, finally, welcoming all the queens – the royalty of the drag world – to Aberdeen.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

