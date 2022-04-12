Charlie And The Chocolate Factory among West End hits heading for Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West End hit musical Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is just one of the golden tickets unveiled in a glittering new season of shows heading for Aberdeen.

Others heading for His Majesty’s Theatre include hot-off-the-press Olivier Award winner Pride And Prejudice* (*sort of), a stage version of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and a new musical based on the music of Bob Dylan.

Meanwhile, the Music Hall is set to play host to some of the best talents in the industry such as The Unthanks, Laura Mvula, Nicola Benedetti and Sir Bryn Terfel.

The new shows are detailed in Aberdeen Performing Arts’ new brochure which came out today (April 12), joining already announced big hitters such as The Book Of Mormon, Footloose, and Sister Act.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory was a dazzling West End hit

“Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is such a beloved story and this dazzling production was a huge hit in the West End,” said Jane Spiers, APA’s chief executive.

“We are sure audiences will be desperate to get their hands on a (golden) ticket for this marvellously magical show so make sure to get yours!”

The musical, based on Roald Dahl’s timeless story about Charlie Bucket and the mysterious confectionary wizard Willy Wonka, will be at HMT from March 15 to 16 next year, as part of its first ever UK tour.

Another hot ticket is likely to be Pride And Prejudice* (*sort of) which on Sunday night was awarded an Olivier Award for best entertainment or comedy play after taking the West End by storm.

Described as a hilarious and rambunctious all-female take on Jane Austen’s novel, it was first staged in Glasgow’s Tron Theatre and will be heading to HMT from October 13 to 15.

Bob Dylan musical will be a highlight of season at His Majesty’s Theatre

Another highlight will be The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, running from April 4 to 8 next year, based on one of the most treasured films of recent years.

Girl From The North Country, at the theatre from February 21 to 25, offers a heart-breaking story, set in a guesthouse in the heartland of 1934 America, driven by the songs of Bob Dylan.

Jane said: “The critically acclaimed Girl From The North Country wowed audiences in London and is sure to be a highlight of our season featuring a heart-breaking story and the legendary songs of Bob Dylan.”

Also in the mix for the new brochure will be The Mousetrap (June 12 to 17) on tour to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its London opening, Alan Cummings in dance theatre production Burn in August next year, and Scottish Ballet offering a dark version of Coppelia from September 29 to October 1 this year.

Jane said: “We love to present fantastic Scottish productions alongside the best the West End has to offer. We are thrilled to be staging Isobel McArthur’s audacious version of Jane Austen’s revered romance, Scottish Ballet at their very best and we welcome back the National Theatre of Scotland with Alan Cumming celebrating Scotland’s Bard.

Aberdeen’s Music Hall gears up for super season of music and comedy

Meanwhile, the Music Hall has a super season on offer, with new musical productions alongside singers, bands, orchestras and comedians.

Rush: A Joyous Jamaican Journey visits the Union Street venue on September 5 this year telling the story of reggae music and the Windrush Generation. This unique performance will be narrated by comedian John Simmit and feature ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock, dancehall and Reggae played live by the JA Reggae Band.

Shona the Musical Choir takes to the Music Hall stage on September 17. The show features original songs from African composer and playwright, Neo Vilakazi, blending the rich harmonies of African with an eclectic Western twist, and exploring the tumultuous lives of people living in Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe.

Rise Up will celebrate Black and People Of Colour creatives

Still on the music front, BRIT award-winning Paloma Faith will be on the Music Hall stage on 31 May 31, talented folk sisters The Unthanks and their 11-piece band on July 5, followed by MOBO award-winning songwriter and producer Laura Mvula on August 29.

Scotland’s stellar classical musician Nicola Benedetti makes a welcome return to the Music Hall with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra next month, performing a brand new violin concerto by young British composer Mark Simpson.

Global opera superstar Sir Bryn Terfel’s glorious bass voice will fill the fabulous acoustic of the Music Hall in October.

Other events in the new APA programme include Rise Up, a weekend of performances, talks, workshops and community spaces celebrating Black and People Of Colour creatives in Aberdeen and Scotland on May 13 and 14.

How to get tickets for new shows at His Majesty’s and Music Hall

Jane, who is soon to leave her post as chief executive, said: “At Aberdeen Performing Arts we continue to raise the bar. We welcome and strive to represent all voices on our stages.

“As I prepare to step down from the job in June I couldn’t be more proud of the team and the sheer scale and diversity of our upcoming season across all three venues.”

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale from April 22 – and to Friends of Aberdeen Performing Arts from April 20 – at aberdeenperformingarts.com

