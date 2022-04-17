Gallery and time-lapses: Aberdeen art festival Nuart through the years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Returning in summer, street art festival Nuart will once again transform blank Aberdeen walls into works of art.

The festival, which is organised by Aberdeen Inspired, will feature street artists creating new murals and works, events, community workshops, talks, as well as tours of the old and new artworks.

So while we wait for the festival to return in June (9 to 12), check out our time-lapses of all five of the stunning murals created last year and photos of some of the most-loved large-scale artworks created as part of the festival since 2017.

Time-lapses from last year’s Nuart Aberdeen

Helen Bur

Fanakapan

Henrik Uldalen

KMG

SNIK

Gallery: Nuart Aberdeen through the years

Sadly, the Granite City lost one of its most famous Nuart murals by German duo Herakut when Aberdeen Market was demolished in March.

Check out our interactive map to see where every Nuart mural is located in Aberdeen:

