Status Quo legend Francis Rossi to play Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
April 13, 2022, 12:50 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 3:08 pm
Francis Rossi
Francis Rossi will return to Aberdeen in 2023.

Status Quo legend Francis Rossi will be coming to Aberdeen for a one-man show.

He’ll be taking up his acoustic guitar to bring his north-east fans a selection of well-known hits as well as some tunes he’s never performed live before.

Music lovers can expect to hear original-style, acoustic versions of Status Quo classics, threaded together with a chat.

The unique evening of music and stories will arrive at Aberdeen’s The Tivoli Theatre on November 3, 2023. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Status Quo
Status Quo gig at Montrose back in 2014. Photo by Heather Fowlie.

Francis Rossi and Status Quo are coming to Aberdeen

But before the 72-year-old singer takes to The Tivoli stage, he’ll travel to the Granite City when Status Quo – who have been Rockin’ All Over The World for more than five decades – will bring their new tour to P&J Live on November 25, 2022.

Their Out Out Quoing tour will mark the band’s long-overdue return to the live circuit. The band’s sold-out Backbone Winter Tour of 2020 was cancelled in its entirety due to Covid-19.

They will be supported by Shakin’ Stevens who is arguably best known for this festive hit Merry Christmas Everyone.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “Get those air guitars looked out Aberdeen because this one’s going to be incredible.

“With a huge cult following and an iconic special guest, we can’t wait to see fans rockin’ from all over the world here at P&J Live.”

Click here if you wish to book tickets to see Status Quo at P&J Live.

