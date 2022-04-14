WATCH: We catch up with Bat Out Of Hell cast to talk pure rock ‘n’ roll musical

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical – which is currently at HMT – is making rock’n’roll dreams come through for Aberdeen theatre lovers.

We caught up with the cast of the award-winning West End musical to find out why Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf fans cannot get enough of the larger-than-life show.

The P&J entertainment team invited Glenn Adamson (Strat), Martha Kirby (Raven), Joelle Moses (Zahara) and James Chisholm (Jagwire) to Marischal Square to talk all things rock’n’roll, why Scottish audiences are the best and why Aberdeen fans should definitely see the musical.

You’ll also find out which song they love performing the most, why they think the legendary anthems were destined to feature in a musical and how they plan to spend their day off in Aberdeen.

With parts of the show set in Raven’s room and streamed live on a big screen, we also wondered how the actors found performing for both the HMT audience as well as the camera.

Bat Out Of Hell rocks Aberdeen

Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical – written by Steinman – is a loose retelling of Peter Pan, set in post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The show follows Strat, the forever young leader of ‘The Lost’ who has fallen in love with Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical ruler of Obsidian.

The musical – which is at HMT until Saturday – certainly arrived in the north-east in style. A pack of revving Harley-Davidsons circled the venue as audience members were getting ready for more than two hours of non-stop, high-energy entertainment.

