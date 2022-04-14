WATCH: We catch up with Bat Out Of Hell cast to talk pure rock ‘n’ roll musical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

WATCH: We catch up with Bat Out Of Hell cast to talk pure rock ‘n’ roll musical

By Danica Ollerova
April 14, 2022, 5:00 pm

Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical – which is currently at HMT – is making rock’n’roll dreams come through for Aberdeen theatre lovers.

We caught up with the cast of the award-winning West End musical to find out why Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf fans cannot get enough of the larger-than-life show.

The P&J entertainment team invited Glenn Adamson (Strat), Martha Kirby (Raven), Joelle Moses (Zahara) and James Chisholm (Jagwire) to Marischal Square to talk all things rock’n’roll, why Scottish audiences are the best and why Aberdeen fans should definitely see the musical.

You’ll also find out which song they love performing the most, why they think the legendary anthems were destined to feature in a musical and how they plan to spend their day off in Aberdeen.

With parts of the show set in Raven’s room and streamed live on a big screen, we also wondered how the actors found performing for both the HMT audience as well as the camera.

Bat out of hell musical rocks Aberdeen
Bat Out Of Hell cast: , Glenn Adamson, Martha Kirby, Joelle Moses, and James Chisholm. Photos and video by Wullie Marr.

Bat Out Of Hell rocks Aberdeen

Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical – written by Steinman – is a loose retelling of Peter Pan, set in post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The show follows Strat, the forever young leader of ‘The Lost’ who has fallen in love with Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical ruler of Obsidian.

You can read our review of Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical below:

REVIEW: Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical receives roars of applause in Aberdeen

We also caught up with Glenn Adamson before the show premiered at HMT and spoke about how the musical pays tribute to its creators Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf who both sadly passed away in the past 12 months. You can read our interview here.

The musical – which is at HMT until Saturday – certainly arrived in the north-east in style. A pack of revving Harley-Davidsons circled the venue as audience members were getting ready for more than two hours of non-stop, high-energy entertainment.

Click here if you wish to book tickets to see Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical in Aberdeen.

