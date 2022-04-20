Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick is coming to Aberdeen.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment

The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick is coming to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
April 20, 2022, 1:31 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 1:44 pm
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick

Noel Fitzpatrick – The Supervet from the hit Channel 4 show – will bring his incredible stories and remarkable bionic innovations to Aberdeen as part of his new tour.

Kicking off his tour An Evening with Noel Fitzpatrick in Southend in late 2022, one of the nation’s most loved orthopedic-neuro veterinary surgeons will travel to Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Saturday November 19.

Noel will share an insight into his extraordinary world with tales of the unique and wonderful animals and personal experiences which have shaped his life.

Taking his fans on a rollercoaster ride of successes and failures, he will demonstrate why love really is all that matters – and how our animal friends can teach us very important life lessons, which can make us better people.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick is coming to Aberdeen.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick is going on tour

Noel said: “I am so excited to be back on stage to share stories and lessons I’ve learned from thousands of animals who have made me who I am.

“I hope that people from all kinds of backgrounds can learn from the experiences and events which have shaped me, including all the joy and pain, trauma and redemption that has come with a life lived at 365 miles per hour, 365 days a year.”

Noel will also share his thoughts about the nature of stress and survival against the odds – and the future of humans and animals on our planet.

He said: “Our world can be a very challenging and stressful place – and I feel at a very deep level that I need to share the light I have experienced through my love of animals and their families with as many people as possible.

“I know that the journey will be enlightening and entertaining for everyone who comes along. It’ll be an incredibly special night.”

How to book tickets to see Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick in Aberdeen

Don’t miss An Evening with Noel Fitzpatrick on Saturday November 19 at Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday April 22 at noelfitzpatricklive.com.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal