Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick is coming to Aberdeen.

Noel Fitzpatrick – The Supervet from the hit Channel 4 show – will bring his incredible stories and remarkable bionic innovations to Aberdeen as part of his new tour.

Kicking off his tour An Evening with Noel Fitzpatrick in Southend in late 2022, one of the nation’s most loved orthopedic-neuro veterinary surgeons will travel to Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Saturday November 19.

Noel will share an insight into his extraordinary world with tales of the unique and wonderful animals and personal experiences which have shaped his life.

Taking his fans on a rollercoaster ride of successes and failures, he will demonstrate why love really is all that matters – and how our animal friends can teach us very important life lessons, which can make us better people.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick is going on tour

Noel said: “I am so excited to be back on stage to share stories and lessons I’ve learned from thousands of animals who have made me who I am.

“I hope that people from all kinds of backgrounds can learn from the experiences and events which have shaped me, including all the joy and pain, trauma and redemption that has come with a life lived at 365 miles per hour, 365 days a year.”

Noel will also share his thoughts about the nature of stress and survival against the odds – and the future of humans and animals on our planet.

He said: “Our world can be a very challenging and stressful place – and I feel at a very deep level that I need to share the light I have experienced through my love of animals and their families with as many people as possible.

“I know that the journey will be enlightening and entertaining for everyone who comes along. It’ll be an incredibly special night.”

How to book tickets to see Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick in Aberdeen

Don’t miss An Evening with Noel Fitzpatrick on Saturday November 19 at Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday April 22 at noelfitzpatricklive.com.

