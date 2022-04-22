André Rieu: All you need to know about his Aberdeen gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

André Rieu will soon waltz to the Granite City. Here’s everything you need to know about the musician’s much-anticipated Aberdeen show.

When and where will André Rieu perform in Aberdeen?

André Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra will play P&J Live on Sunday April 24. Doors open at 1.30pm and the main show starts at 3pm. There will be an interval around 4pm and the concert will end at 5.45pm.

What is André Rieu best known for?

André Rieu is a Dutch violinist and conductor who is best known for making classical music more accessible and creating the waltz-playing Johann Strauss Orchestra. They turned classical and waltz music into a worldwide concert touring act, selling out arenas all over the world.

Which tunes will André Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra perform?

A true King of Romance, the musician sold more than 40 million CDs and DVDs. You can listen to his most streamed songs on Spotify below.

How do I get to P&J Live?

Bus

Stagecoach Jet Service 727: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.

First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Additional busses will depart from Union Square to the venue on a dedicated PJ1 service from 12.50pm, and from Craibstone Park & Ride on a dedicated PJ4 service from 1.30pm.

Car

Gig-goers can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Will André Rieu wear a kilt?

He just might…

“Yes, why not… I’ll do that,” said the King Of The Waltz in response to a slightly cheeky question on whether working Scottish musical themes into his Aberdeen show might extend to a touch of Highland wear for himself.

You can read our interview with André below:

Will I have to wear a face mask?

As of Monday April 18, it is no longer a legal requirement to wear face coverings in indoor settings in Scotland. The venue would like to advise visitors to continue wearing masks in crowded indoor places, although it is not compulsory.

Do I need a digital ticket?

Yes, digital tickets will be required – photos and screenshots of tickets will not work.

Will alcohol and food be available?

All P&J Live bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation. The venue aims to be completely cashless.

Are tickets for André Rieu Aberdeen gig still available?

André Rieu will play P&J Live on Sunday April 24. The event is now sold out, with only a few resale tickets available.

