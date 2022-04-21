REVIEW: My Doric Diary packs emotional punch between laughs and songs at The Lemon Tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Entertainment

REVIEW: My Doric Diary packs emotional punch between laughs and songs at The Lemon Tree

By Scott Begbie
April 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:58 am
My Doric Diary is a jukebox musical with a difference at The Lemon Tree this week.

Katie Barnett describes My Doric Diary – which she created with husband James Siggens – as a “Doric jukebox musical”. But it’s more than that, much more.

It’s funny, clever, endlessly inventive, chock full of banging tunes and – above all else – deeply moving.

Let’s just say that if you don’t find The Lemon Tree suddenly becoming a bit, ahem, dusty as you watch the story unfurl then you have less of a heart than the Tin Man. Yes, there’s a Wizard Of Oz theme in here.

Oh, and time travel and magic realism. In glorious Doric.

Katie Barnett shines in My Doric Diary at The Lemon Tree.

Working on the very simplest of sets Katie, as Daisy, sets out her stall in quick brush strokes.

It’s Hogmanay 2010, the day before her 17th birthday and Daisy wants to go to the party in the Fraserburgh Leisure Centre (Katie’s home town is very much a character in My Doric Diary).

Very real and raw emotions at play in My Doric Diary at The Lemon Tree

But her grunny – sorry, granny – Flora won’t let her, insisting on their tradition of watching the Wizard Of Oz, leaving Daisy to sing to herself – and the audience – in her bedroom.

That’s just the starting point for a tale of loss and love as Daisy is given a chance to reconnect with her singer mum who died on the day she was born. It’s a journey she takes with a bit of help from the spirit of Doric past.

The beauty of My Doric Diary lies in both its simplicity and its complexity.  It’s just Katie on acting and singing honours while husband James and musical director Gavin Whitworth do guitar and keyboard duties, all with minimum props and lighting.

But there are very big real and raw human emotions here, which the stunningly good Katie plays like the conductor of a symphony orchestra, a slow build of little moments that build to a crescendo of catharsis.

Headshot of Katie Barnett.
Katie Barnett is stunningly good in My Doric Diary.

The script is a thing of beauty, laugh out loud funny one minute, gulpingly tender the next, all while the fourth wall is broken with glee. References to this being A Play, A Pie and A Pint production abound.

Katie is the driving force behind this. Her Daisy is a living, breathing, likeable teenager, full of fun, angst, love and confusion all at the same time.

The picture she paints of the relationship between Daisy and Granny Flora – Katie flitting seamlessly between the two characters – is one we can all recognise and relate to.

Instantly recognisable lyrics are  transformed into Doric

And then there’s that singing voice. Katie has a superb range, tackling classics like I Want To Dance With Somebody and If I Can Turn Back Time with ease. It’s made all the better with the instantly recognisable lyrics being transformed into Doric – a clever device that sits superbly well.

But where My Doric Diary really lands is in the depth of feeling it pulls out of the audience as Daisy tries to connect with the mum she lost and with the granny she has. Put simply, when you finish your pie, hang on to your napkin. You’re going to need it.

Katie on stage at The Lemon Tree.
My Doric Diary, at The Lemon Tree, packs more punch than some full-blown musicals.

Checking in at 50 minutes, My Doric Diary packs more punch than some main stage musicals with more than twice the running time.

In fact, there’s enough material in here to create one of those fully-blown shows should Aye Tunes – as Katie and James call themselves – put their very talented and creative minds to it.

My Doric Diary ends on Saturday. Tickets are limited but do yourself a favour and try to grab some at aberdeenperformingarts.com

