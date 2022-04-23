TV review: Is Better Call Saul now even better than Breaking Bad?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
TV review: Is Better Call Saul now even better than Breaking Bad?

By Ewan Cameron
April 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul

I’m still perplexed why Better Call Saul doesn’t have the buzz or the viewership of its predecessor Breaking Bad.

We’ve now reached the sixth and final season of this prequel series and, to my mind, it might even be even better than the awards-laden original.

That’s a bold claim to make, but it hasn’t put a foot wrong since starting in 2015.

Maybe people aren’t diving into Better Call Saul because they think the story trajectory doesn’t have the sensationalist pull of watching a mild-mannered high school teacher transform into Albuquerque’s foremost meth kingpin.

That would be a foolhardy assumption though, because while this is the slightly slower-paced origin story of Walter’s fast-talking lawyer, over the last five series it has been morphing into a crime epic to rival Breaking Bad.

As the new series opens, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) has finally opened up his legal firm under the name of Saul Goodman, and his association with local drug rivals Gus Fring and Lalo Salamanca is becoming increasingly dangerous.

If I have one minor criticism of the series, it’s one that’s baked into its DNA – we all know Jimmy survives whatever life and death dramas befall him because we’ve seen him alive and well in Breaking Bad.

While you’d think that would rob some suspense from the action, it’s amazing how little it does.

That’s probably because the storylines of the supporting characters (including some Breaking Bad favourites like Gus and Mike) are so good.

The increasingly dark story arc of Jimmy’s long-suffering friend and business partner Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) is a standout and easily as strong as anything we’ve seen in Breaking Bad. We’re perhaps watching her turn to the dark side as much as Jimmy’s.

If you loved Breaking Bad and haven’t yet jumped aboard this equally good series, there’s still time. New episodes air on Netflix every Tuesday.

I’m just jealous you get to experience it all for the first time….

